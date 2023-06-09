spectacular sunset in Santa Marta

After the heavy rain that occurred in Santa Marta This Thursday, the Pearl of America was decked out with a magical sunset .

El Morro, the International Marina, the sky and the sea formed a spectacular landscape in the Bay. Like the popular phrase: after the storm, came the calm.

Several areas of the city were affected by the rain of this afternoon. The capital of Magdalena welcomes the night with a temperature approximate 28 degrees Celsius and cloudy skies and probability of storm light according to him ideas.

