Russia’s President flew to the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea to mark the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea. He was filmed: He walks slowly, his legs are shaky, he looks old and frail – is Putin sick? Months ago it was claimed that Putin was suffering from cancer. The Kremlin denies these rumours.

