Title: CCP Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s Mysterious Absence Sparks Speculation

Date: July 15, 2023

In a recent turn of events, the prolonged absence of China‘s Foreign Minister Qin Gang from public engagements for the past three weeks has triggered a flurry of speculations. This mysterious situation has garnered widespread attention, with many questioning the reason behind his prolonged absence.

During a regular press conference held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China on July 14, a foreign journalist from Agence France-Presse inquired about any updates regarding Qin Gang’s return. The response from Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson of the Ministry, has raised eyebrows around the world.

In an intriguing turn of events, Wang Wenbin remained silent for approximately 16 seconds, shifting his gaze to a document before stating, “I have already introduced the relevant situation before. Next question.” The video capturing this moment gained tremendous traction on Twitter, amassing millions of views and numerous retweets.

Netizens were quick to express their thoughts on the matter, using the silence as confirmation for existing rumors. Some comments hinted at the uncomfortable nature of the spokesperson’s position, while others expressed sympathy for the predicament of not being able to disclose information.

The prolonged silence from Chinese officials responding to foreign media inquiries is not unprecedented. Zhao Lijian, the former spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also remained silent for an extended period when addressing questions from journalists in the past. This raises further curiosity surrounding Qin Gang’s absence.

Since his last public appearance on June 25, when he met with foreign ministers and vice foreign ministers from various countries, Qin Gang has mysteriously vanished from the public eye. This abnormal circumstance has given rise to numerous rumors, with many speculating about a potential inappropriate relationship between Qin Gang and Phoenix Satellite TV anchor Fu Xiaotian. On July 15, there were even unfounded rumors circulating claiming that Qin Gang had passed away due to a cerebral infarction.

Initial inquiries regarding Qin Gang’s absence were met with denials, with CCP officials claiming they had no knowledge of any illness. However, recent evasive responses suggest that Qin Gang may indeed be facing health issues, raising concerns about the delicate nature of the situation.

Given the significance of the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is highly unlikely that it will remain unattended for an extended period. As such, it is expected that official announcements regarding Qin Gang’s status will be made in the near future.

The absence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in such a high-profile position has fueled speculation and sparked intense interest both domestically and internationally. The public eagerly awaits further news and clarification regarding Qin Gang’s whereabouts and the reasons behind his extended absence.

