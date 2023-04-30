Speech at the Education Work Conference on the Theme of Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 30th. The ninth issue of “Seeking Truth” magazine published on May 1st will publish an important article by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, “In the Study and Implementation of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era of Xi Jinping Speech at the Ideological Theme Education Work Conference”.

The article emphasizes that we must deeply understand the significance of carrying out this theme education. First, this is an inevitable requirement for unifying the party’s ideology, will, and actions, and maintaining the party’s strong cohesion and combat effectiveness. Ideological unity is the deepest, most lasting and most reliable guarantee for the unity and unity of the party. We are such a large party, leading such a large country, and shouldering the arduous task of leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country to achieve national prosperity and national rejuvenation. The whole party must have unity of thought, will, and action. Second, this is an inevitable requirement to promote the whole party to actively take on responsibilities and continuously create new prospects for career development. The great achievements of our party’s century-old struggle have been achieved by the party uniting and leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country to work hard. To turn the grand blueprint drawn by the party’s 20th National Congress into reality, we still need to rely on hard work and hard work. Third, this is an inevitable requirement for comprehensively and strictly governing the party and leading the social revolution through the party’s self-revolution. Comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. Solving the unique problems of a large party is a long-term and arduous process. The factors of sexual purity, remove all viruses that erode the party’s physical health, and ensure that the party will never deteriorate, change color, or change taste.

The article points out that it is necessary to comprehensively and accurately grasp the target requirements of theme education. The general requirements of this theme education are “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new contributions.” These four sentences embody the consistent requirements of our party to integrate cognition with practice, link theory with practice, and unify the transformation of the subjective world and the transformation of the objective world. This general requirement should run through the whole process of this theme education. To carry out this theme education, the fundamental task is to persist in the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, belief and action, and transform the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era into a strong ideal, temper party spirit, guide practice, and promote work, so that the whole party will always maintain unity With strong thinking, firm will, coordinated actions, and strong combat effectiveness, we will strive to achieve tangible results in building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting action with learning. Specifically, the following goals are to be achieved, one is to build a solid foundation by concentrating on the soul, the other is to temper the character and strengthen loyalty, the third is to promote development through hard work, the fourth is to practice the purpose to benefit the people, and the fifth is to establish a new style of honesty and public service. This theme education is not divided into stages or links. It is necessary to integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, etc., and organically integrate and promote it as a whole. All departments of the central government and state agencies must take the lead and set an example, and demonstrate to drive thematic education to go deep and solid.

The article pointed out that it is necessary to effectively strengthen the leadership of thematic education. The theme education this time is a major event related to the overall situation, with tight time, heavy tasks and high requirements. Party committees (party groups) at all levels must attach great importance to it, carefully organize and implement it, and ensure the successful completion of various tasks of theme education. First, clarify leadership responsibilities. Second, strengthen supervision and guidance. Third, pay attention to overall planning and consideration. Fourth, strengthen publicity and guidance.

The article emphasizes that the grand goals of building a strong country and national rejuvenation are inspiring and inspiring, and our generation of Communists has a glorious mission and great responsibility. It is necessary to take this theme education as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical arm, continuously improve the level of Marxism of the whole party, continuously improve the party’s governance ability and leadership level, and gather strength for the new journey of forging ahead, work hard and move forward courageously , and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way!