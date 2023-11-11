Speech made during post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work in Beijing and Hebei gathers strength

； ；control, and emergency rescue and relief. The general secretary’s inspection made us feel more motivated and determined to improve our capabilities and ensure the safety of the people in the area.”General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when inspecting post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work in Beijing and Hebei has greatly encouraged the cadres and the masses in the disaster areas. It has given them great motivation and confidence to strive for a better homeland and to ensure the safety and well-being of the people. With clear direction and the continuous improvement of disaster prevention, reduction, and relief capabilities, the people in the affected areas are determined to work hard and go all out to make their homeland a better place.

