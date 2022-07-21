FELT. The list of Feltre Municipalities entangled in the mesh of justice is lengthened with motorists who appeal against the penalties raised by speed cameras based on article 142 of the Highway Code. In addition to Feltre and Quero Vas, Arsiè is now added, who has given a mandate to a lawyer to appeal to the court of Belluno against a sentence by the Justice of the Peace last June which proved the driver right. The reason is that it has been dragging on for some years: the devices that detect infringements are “approved” but not “approved”. And this difference has opened the doors to appeals from which not even the administrations of our home can escape.

Feltre, which has already had to adapt the signs along the roads affected by the checks due to the use of the speed scout in motion, has nevertheless decided to keep everything still, given that the speed camera supplied is approved but not homologated. Neither the mayor of Quero Vas, Bruno Zanolla, nor the colleague of Arsiè, Luca Strappazzon, are of this opinion. The latter found on his desk the first sentence of the justice of the peace who gave a reason to a motorist and did not think twice to appeal: “The speed camera, even if not approved, is approved”, explains the mayor di Arsiè, citing similar judgments that recently proved the local authorities with this remote sensing system right, even if the Supreme Court has established that speed cameras must not only be approved but also homologated. Basically: the approval by the Ministry of the remote speed detection system is not enough. And it is not even enough that the complaint of exceeding the speed limit takes place immediately, the equipment must be approved. «We will demonstrate, on the other hand, based on precedents that give reason to the bodies in court, I am referring for example to the one in Milan, that the approval is valid. For this reason we have relied on a lawyer, the lawyer Massimo Moretti of the Court of Belluno, assigning him the task of presenting the appeal with every broad mandate to say, object and deduce what he deems appropriate in the interest of the Municipality. We trust that the Court will accept our request which, I repeat once again, is not made to punish the undisciplined, some of whom exceed up to thirty kilometers per hour more than the limits set at 90 with a tolerance of up to 98, but to reduce the risks. to public safety “.

About twenty appeals with which the Municipality of Quero Vas is dealing: “When the device that detects the speed is reliable, it seems ridiculous to me that a distinction is made between approval and approval of the speed camera instead of stigmatizing who maybe went to 140 per hour where the limit is 90, as in our case. Several times I have been reiterated by the technicians that the device is in place. We will prove our reasons in court and the lawyers who represent us are confident of bringing home the result. I reiterate that the the real issue is judging those who risk their own lives and that of other road users with an irresponsible attitude ».

The Municipality of Feltre was the first to find an appeal on the table. That was the moment when the commander of the local police Filiberto Facchin asked and obtained from the previous municipal administration to keep everything on standby pending a clarifying sentence from the Court of Belluno. So no speed checks either with the device mounted on the moving service car, or in fixed mode, as the speed camera supplied by the local police of Feltre is also approved, but lacks homologation. The Supreme Court has clarified the methods of control with the car in motion and the Municipality of Feltre has adapted by updating the signs. But the question of homologation, that no, is not yet resolved.L.M. – R.C.