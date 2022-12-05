Far from being voidable, the fines of the Speed ​​Cameras on the Treviso ring road (which are worth millions a year), they are all regular.

Thus expressed the judge of the Court of Treviso overturning previous pronouncements of the Justice of the Peace on the basis of appeals presented by some motorists who had called into question the lack of the type approval certificateas only the certificate of approval was issued.

In the sentence it is clearly explained by the Judge that the terms homologation and approval are in fact synonymous which is why the Red & Speed ​​Evo L2 speed cameras are to be considered suitable for speed detection and consequently the high fines must be considered legitimate.

“They have in fact been fully accepted,” he points out the Commander of the Local Police Andrea Gallo“the theses of the City Attorney’s office which, by producing a series of ministerial circulars and sentences, reaffirmed the regularity of the instruments used to control the speed on the ring road”.