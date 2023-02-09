Fearing that the cure has been worse than the disease, the builders of Valledupar have raised their voices before the Mayor’s Office, as an authorized cadastral manager, and through a statement they have requested speed and efficiency in the procedures that the union formalizes before the administration municipal, which were in charge of the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute (IGAC).

The Colombian Chamber of Construction, Camacol, Cesar regional, exposed the difficulties they have faced, associated with delays in response times, which generate a financial impact for the projects and in the effective delivery of homes to families.

“There are deficiencies in terms of institutional capacity associated with the lack of qualified officials to meet the needs of construction companies,” explained the manager of Camacol Cesar, Hernán Felipe Araujo Ariza, based on the results of two surveys carried out among affiliates in May. 2022 and February 2023.

The official specified that “it is urgent to carry out the necessary actions to guarantee a good public service by the Valledupar Mayor’s Office and due to the needs of the housing market, it will be important in the short term to create a specialized care channel for requests from this sector.

Camacol Cesar and the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar have maintained fluid communication, and in order to ensure the articulation of the processes and actors that are part of the construction value chain, he expressed his concern and will be attentive to a call to provide solutions that allow to improve the attention of these procedures.

73% of the businessmen surveyed consider that the service provided by the municipal administration in cadastral issues is very bad and 91% determine that the service worsened compared to what the IGAC did. Eight months ago we asked the same questions and only 42% considered that the service had worsened

