Speed ​​up payments in Efecty with Google Play

Online payments have become the daily life of many Colombians. Invoices, receipts, purchases, and a variety of transactions can be done by enrolling credit or debit cards in the payment channels. Although a large number of people use this method, it is also important to mention that there are other people who need to make cash payments to carry out transactions.

Effecty aims to seek greater digital transformation and financial inclusion in the country. For this, it worked together with Google and its commercial partner in Colombia, Dlocal, in a cash payment solution. Since April, Google Play users can make their payments and transactions from any of the more than 10,000 points that Effecty has in the country.

Carlos Ivan Guerrero, National Commercial Vice President at Effecty, reported that “with this solution and hand in hand with Google, we want to offer an accessible, reliable and inclusive alternative. Because there is a high percentage of Colombians who do not have a bank account, much less a credit card, therefore, when they want to purchase an application or pay for a subscription, they can do so through our physical points: the People trust what they can touch and what they can see, especially when it comes to money. This alliance represents not only a digital transformation as a company, but also a useful and sustainable resource for all Colombians who need it.”

This new payment option that users have is offered as an alternative to those who do not have a bank account, since, according to World Bank reports, at least 40% of the population is unbanked (2022).

When making a purchase, the user must select the payment option through Effecty, this will give them a code that they must present at the nearest physical point. Normally, this type of payment will have a certain time to make the transaction. It is presented as a reliable, simple and effective option for Google Play users (Pay Google Play in Effecty).