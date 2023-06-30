Spherules of interstellar origin discovered in the Pacific Ocean » Science News

The fragments of IM1, considered the first interstellar meteor, may have been found by researchers during an expedition to thePacific Ocean. Experts say they have discovered 40 spherules originating from outside the Solar system. However, other scientists are skeptical of the fragments’ origins. Designated CNEOS 2014-01-08, the meteor in question entered Earth’s atmosphere in 2014, but it wasn’t until 2019 that its possible origin was revealed. That year, researchers Avi Loeb and Amir Siraj worked with some data published by the US government and concluded that the object had a high enough velocity to indicate that it came from interstellar space. Despite the secrecy of some of the information, the US government later confirmed the data. Then, the two reconstructed the area where the meteor exploded and set off on a journey to find its fragments. With a magnetic tool, they found pieces of iron and beads. For Alan Fitzsimmons of Queen’s University, the search shouldn’t be difficult. “Micrometeorites should be found all over the sea floor due to the constant accumulation, so if you work hard enough you should find somethinghe said. However, Loeb says he only finds the spherules in the region where the explosion appears to have occurred. They measure less than a millimeter and, according to him, have a different composition than that known on Earth. “I won’t go into detail until after we’ve finished analyzing the soil, but we’ve found compositional patterns that deviate from what has been recorded in the past“, has explained.

Spherules of interstellar origin discovered in the Pacific Ocean

According to Loeb, some of the most abundant elements in the samples are extremely rare on our planet, while others are completely absent: this is the case of nickel, an element that is usually present in up to 10% of iron meteorites. The report may be unusual, but for other astronomers it does not prove that the spherules came from an interstellar object. “It’s not like the other pearls, but we don’t know that yet“observed David Jewitt of the University of California. “And actually, there is a large dispersion in theplenty of nickel in other meteors, especially those in the ocean.’‘ In any case, Loeb and his colleagues intend to bring the material for thespectroscopic analysis. They basically want to identify the isotopes present in them and, depending on their relationships to those of other meteorites, could help reveal where the fragments came from.

