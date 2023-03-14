An Egyptian archaeological mission has discovered a sphinx of about two thousand years old in the vicinity of the Dendera temple which, according to what the person in charge of the excavations has announced, is in perfect condition.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, History

Made entirely of limestone, the sphinx found in the Dendera Temple is 1,900 years old and represents the Emperor Claudius.

The ancient city of Dendera, where the Temple of Hathor was erected, is located on the eastern bank of the Nile. Approximately 60 kilometers north of Luxor, it is one of the best-preserved sacred spaces in the entire country. In the bowels of the temple, inside an ancient cabin, a team of researchers has revealed a unique sphinx, which appears to have the face of an ancient Roman emperor.

According to the researchers, the Roman-era sphinx found in the Dendera Temple represents Emperor Claudius: an influential politician and historian of the first century AD Preliminary dating of the site also coincides with the time when this emperor ruled Egypt.

It happened in the middle of a series of routine cleaning jobs. Archaeologists from the Ministry of Antiquities in Egypt found a virtually intact limestone statue with a peculiar face. When analyzing the period in which it was sculpted, the researchers concluded that it represents the Emperor Claudius:

“The remains of the hut are a platform consisting of two levels and sloping floors, within which a water storage tank was found,” explains the head of the mission, Mamduh Al Damati, in a statement.

A “magnificent” sphinx

The sphinx, which is practically intact, retains part of its original pigmentation and wears nemes, a ceremonial handkerchief with a cobra (ureo) encircling its forehead, a symbol of royalty in ancient Egypt. “Initial examination of the face indicates that it is likely the Emperor Claudius,” El Damaty said. The archaeologist himself has defined the sphinx as “magnificent” since the face outlines “a smile at the edges of his mouth”, and presents “a dimple on each side and traces of red and yellow pigments”.

Egypt was then under Roman rule, and the emperors were the rulers of the country. Claudius (AD 41-54), as pharaoh, adopted the title “Tiberius Claudius, emperor and ruler of rulers, beloved of Isis and Ptah, the mighty bull of the Moon stable on the horizon.”

The sphinx found in the Dendera Temple wears the typical funerary headdress of royalty, known as the Nemes. Archaeologists identified this ceremonial structure by the classic cobra that emerges from the top. This piece is key to identify the ancient rulers who had already passed away.

The find was made as part of a larger archaeological mission, which aims to recreate “the road that connects the Temple of Horus with the Temple of Dendera,” according to Deutsche Welle. Along the way, researchers have unearthed entire ancient cities, completely unknown to science.