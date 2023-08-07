SPI Energy’s Solar4America Showing American-Made Solar Modules at the Energy Expo 2023 Seite 1

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, …

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric

vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America (S4A), a Sacramento, Calif. based solar

module manufacturing company, is participating in the Energy Expo in Miami, Florida, August 22-24, 2023.

