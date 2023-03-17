From 16 March 2023 InfoCamere SpA officially becomes a digital identity manager authorized by AgID to issue SPID. InfoCamere therefore joins the other 10 managers who allow the procedure to be activated, in various ways, for issuing access credentials to PA services and beyond.

Citizens interested in obtaining SPID digital identity with InfoCamere can find more information at: https://www.spid.gov.it/cos-e-spid/come-scegliere-tra-gli-idp/.

What service providers and SPID aggregators must do

Starting March 16, 2023, SPID service providers and aggregators will have to update the button “Log in with SPID” (Identity Provider choice) present in the repository https://github.com/italia/spid-sp-access-buttoninserting the option to select InfoCamere SpA

In this regard, it should be noted that Notice No. 42 – Update of the “Enter with SPID” button, which allows you to implement the “Log in with SPID” in line with the requirements for graphical interfaces, in order to allow the generation of the IDP list dynamically based on the information present in the register.