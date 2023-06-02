‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Weaves a Sequel of Sensory Overload

The striking visual palette of «Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse» soared in 2018, combining that heart-stopping animation with an enduring love of comics and plenty of goofy humor. Arriving nearly five years later, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” spins a much denser web, adding around 40 minutes that make this exercise heavier and considerably less snappy.

While the film is still a stunning experience in terms of what the animation accomplishes, it indulges in what feels like sensory overload, seeking emotional weight in ways that slow the action down. The film also falls victim, to some extent, to the blessings and curses associated with the multiverse, which offers endless possibilities but also the occasional feeling that there are so many permutations that none of them matter all that much.

Given the Oscar-winning success of the first film, the producers have taken the practical step of positioning this as a franchise that will be around for a while. However, that makes “Across the Spider-Verse” play, in a sense, like the extended setup for what potentially promises to be a more satisfying sequel.

Although the focus is once again on Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), this “Spider-Verse” gives almost equal time to Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), one of the other spider-like beings he encountered in his first foray into universes. parallels. He’s clearly longing for her as he deals with the challenges of balancing school, her suspicious parents (Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez) and sneaking past her to do superhero feats.

Miles’ arc begins innocently enough, as he comically battles a semi-competent, dimension-hopping villain known as The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), while rushing to an appointment with a school counselor. The bigger game soon unfolds, however, as Gwen is recruited by a leading team of spider-like beings who essentially police the multiverse, under the fierce leadership of a character voiced by Oscar Isaac.

Hollywood Minute: New look at ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ 01:27 – Source: CNN Assembled by trios of directors (Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson) and writers (David Callahan and the producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller), “Across the Spider-Verse” bombards audiences with a dazzling array of blink-and-you-miss-it sight gags.

Again, that worked better in a more compact package, and there’s a quality of more is less to the psychedelic assault, especially when considering the film’s appeal to younger children. In general, the spider-like beings aren’t nearly as fun as the original group of alternate universe wackos, either, and the same goes for the villain, lacking the menacing presence that the Kingpin provided as a more realistic adversary.

Despite the gap between films and the fact that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” explored similar themes, the creative team artfully delves into a fundamental part of the Marvel hero’s mythology, which is that his “great power” carries not only responsibility, but also loss. Miles is told, “Being Spider-Man is a sacrifice,” which serves as the emotional foundation of the film.

There are moments where “Across the Spider-Verse” really delivers on the storytelling level, and the sheer craftsmanship is never less than impressive, even if it lacks the same sense of discovery. Like its predecessor, this is one of those movies made to rewatch, albeit more in bits than seen in its entirety, which perhaps better defines the gap between them.

Hope, as they say, is eternal, and we haven’t seen the last of the Spider-Verse. However, that doesn’t entirely make up for the spider-tingling sensation that says this plus-sized version of “Spider-Man” sticks around longer than it should.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opens June 2 in US theaters. It is rated PG.