«Spirit of collaboration and responsibility to guarantee acceptance and integration»

Abruzzo and the province of Chieti are increasingly involved in migratory flows towards Italy. In recent months, some ships that have rescued migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, following the instructions given by the government and the Ministry of Transport, have landed in Ortona. In the coming weeks, the number of migrants present in the Chieti area is expected to increase. The prefecture has therefore taken steps to open four new ones CAS (Extraordinary Reception Centers) intended for unaccompanied minors. The municipalities in which these centers will open are Chieti Scalo, Rapino, San Giovanni Teatino e Scorned.

The mayor of Scerni Daniel Carlucciinformed of the decision, took action and called a meeting in the town hall which was attended by the Captain of the local Carabinieri station Nicholas DiLalloCaptain of the local Carabinieri station, Claudius Pracilius from the The Cloud cooperative together with some of his collaborators and members of the municipal council. «Spirit of collaboration with the primary objective of guaranteeing the best possible welcome and integration for guests of the future Extraordinary Reception Center facility in the Scerni area» is the common line that emerged during the meeting and reported in a press release sent to the press by the first citizen.

“Although the municipal administration is not involved and interested in the decision to open a CAS, in a spirit of responsibility I have deemed it appropriate to convene the cooperatives in charge of the management and ownership of the property at the Town Hall where it was emphasized how fundamental collaboration is and institutional involvement of all the bodies concerned – underlines Mayor Carlucci – we are all well aware that the presence of migrant minors will certainly have an impact on the life of the community of Scerni and it is the task of those who “Govern”, each for their own role, to exercise and activate its functions attributed above all in the interest of the guests and the protection of the safety of the municipal area of ​​competence”.

«In recent days I received a cordial phone call from the Prefect of Chieti, who was made aware of the meeting in advance, where I had ample guarantees on maximum collaboration with the aim of managing the arrival and stay of foreign children in the best possible way also on Scerni» added the mayor concluding that «the municipal administration of Scerni is not against the policies of reception and inclusion, especially in the light of an emergency situation, but it is necessary that all the institutions involved work together with a spirit of responsibility ».