SPIRITUAL LEADER OF TAVYTERÃ PAÎ DIES AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY INVADERS OF INDIAN LANDS « News cde

AMAMBAY (special envoy) The spiritual leader of the Paî Tavyterã of Yvypyte in Amambay, Arnaldo Benitez Vargas, died after being brutally attacked by a group of invaders from indigenous lands after refusing to hand over their property, according to the complaint.

The Paĩ Tavyterã, in Cerro Corá, complained that they were victims of aggression by invaders. He had to be shuttled to Pedro Juan Caballero Regional Hospital and died from the amount of injuries. It all happened during Sunday night. One of the affected stated that they were attacked by the invaders. They managed to escape and rescue Benítez Vargas.

One of the members of the community accompanied Benítez Vargas to the Hospital, he tried to communicate with several authorities, but he assured that no one answered him.

A year ago, the community was also attacked by members of the criminal group, the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP). On that occasion they murdered two indigenous people, identified as Alcides Morilla Romero and Rodrigo Gómez González.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, several organizations issued a statement in which they stated that the leaders of Yvy Pyte “have been reporting a series of acts of violence and abuses in their territories to the corresponding judicial and governmental bodies, seeking “a definitive solution to the conflict, since the lives of community members are at risk.”

In fact, a little less than 15 days ago they reported to the Prosecutor’s Office that invaders were shooting incessantly with firearms and that third parties were being instrumentalized by them against the process of defense of the territories that the leaders have been promoting.

They added that Arnaldo Benítez Vargas “joins the long list of indigenous defenders murdered in the process of protecting their territories and against the dispossession of their lands.”

They urged the President of the Republic, the Minister of Interior, the Attorney General of the State, the commander of the National Police and the presidency of the Paraguayan Institute of the Indigenous (INDI) “to guarantee the protection the effective protection of life, physical integrity and the territory of the Paĩ Tavytera people”.

Among the signatories are the Archdiocesan Indigenous Pastoral (PIA), the Committee of Churches for Emergency Aid (Cipae), the Conference of Religious of Paraguay (Conferpar), the Center for Anthropological Studies of the Catholic University (Ceaduc), the Group of Ancestral Studies (GEA), the Indigenous Association of Paraguay (AIP), and the Network of Private Entities in the Service of Indigenous Peoples (Redespi

