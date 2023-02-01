Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the meeting was held at the offices of the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in order to carry out the real and material delivery of the assets of the Social, Sports and Cultural Corporation of Pereira ‘Corpereira’, according to ordered by the First Civil Court of the Pereira Circuit, where Jhon Ómar Candamil Calle was present, as liquidating legal representative of Corpereira in liquidation, in addition to Álvaro de Jesús López Bedoya, maximum creditor in the process, together with the lawyers for the party and part and creditors with a minority percentage.

delivery of assets

In his speech, these were some of the statements made by Jhon Ómar Candamil. “We are fulfilling a legal mandate, as ordered by a judge, not every day a process of these is carried out. We expected this to be resolved in seven months, today more than eight and a half years have passed. There is total availability to deliver the assets and that Deportivo Pereira does not suffer at all and it is in us that the spirit of continuing to compete remains in the players. There is a great heritage and I ask that we all do our best to build the best way to do it”.

Court appointed

Álvaro López explained and clarified several doubts and concerns of the red and yellow fans. “I am the person whom the office, according to article 17 of the award order of October 4, 2022, appointed to do the work with what is pertinent in the constitution of the company to achieve the transfer of affiliation before Dimayor and Federation and sports recognition before the Ministry of Sport”.

“Sports activity is maintained

“For your information, there has been speculation that Deportivo Pereira FCSA lacks sporting recognition. Yes, at this moment the company does not have it, who does? The corporation but the same office and the judge in her wisdom in the order says so, the sports and administrative activity of the corporation is maintained until this is done ”.

They have great support from Dimayor

“As for Dimayor’s transfer of affiliation, we had an assembly on December 12, 2022, in which the majority of presidents endorsed the transfer of affiliation, which was subject to three conditions: one of them was sports recognition, two, that article 12 of the statutes be complied with and three that the judicial decision be maintained and these are things that are happening at this moment, ”adds Álvaro López Bedoya.

There is no risk in terms of sports recognition

“We have made the request before the Ministry of Sport, the company Deportivo Pereira FCSA called a shareholders’ meeting and there is a demand from the Ministry, the modification of the statutes, of which from a list that they had sent us, we were only missing four for modification that has already been presented to them, then there is no risk to what has been speculating with the issue of sports recognition, it is a matter of procedure that must be finalized in a couple of days ”.

Continue the sports theme as normal

“It is there where Deportivo Pereira FCSA already makes the conversion or the final step because at this moment the chair, in terms of sporting recognition, is occupied by the corporation, so it has to be that Corpereira gets up from the chair and Deportivo Pereira sits down. FCSA The judge has ordered what is happening, the delivery to the company, not to Álvaro López, because here the issue has been personalized but I want to reiterate, the legal representation remains at the head of the new company”.

They must work as a team at the junction

“Here the madman did not come to finish off Deportivo Pereira, it has been a while here, I would consider that more than was due but it is over, here we are not going to cry over spilled milk, the important thing is now and what we do goes away to redound to profit tomorrow. Here there cannot be let’s say a running sack, no, because I see that there is a very professional staff and that we are going to make an entrance, not with fanfare because first of all we are not looking for recognition or applause, we are only going to apply it to the fulfillment of an objective and they are still important, they are so important that they cannot go out in a herd and what we are trying to do because there are things to solve ”.

Prepare the date 2

Thus, given the concern of the fans that it can be played normally this Friday against Atlético Huila on date 3, adds Álvaro López. “Football is a business, it is a very different company, in football what is not done today, tomorrow is something else, we already played the first game, the second is coming up on Friday, so we need the collaboration of the joint there ”.

Are minorities being pushed aside?

“They have had every opportunity in these nine years to be immersed in the process, what happens is that they have wanted to become a stone in the shoe and they have wanted to take it against Álvaro López. We made a call and we had an assembly on Friday and what they dedicated themselves to was calling all the rest of the creditors so that they did not go, so it is very difficult there, we have the majority and in our country, which is by law, a of the things that are respected is property”.

When is the change from Corpereira to a public limited company?

“The corporation will exist until the moment in which the transfer of the sports recognition is carried out by Deportivo Pereira FCSA. If we have the sports recognition tomorrow, the corporation expires tomorrow”, pointed out the maximum creditor.

This is how the commissions for the joint were formed

Commission 1. Human resources and management: Lina María Campuzano and Mario de Jesús Arboleda.

Commission 2. Sports management: Héctor Fabio Ospina and Jardiel Sánchez.

Commission 3. Logistics: Rubén Darío Marín and Sebastián Uribe.

Commission 4. Treasury and accounting: Luz Helena Hernández and Diego Alejandro Rendón.

Commission 5. Event logistics, box office, marketing, marketing and sales: Camila Santa and Diego Alejandro Rendón.

Commission 6. Documentary: Jhoana Caro and Diego Alejandro Rendón.

Commission 7. Parliamentary procedure: Jhon Ómar Candamil and Tulio Eduardo Sarmiento.

Commission 8. Football event: Rubén Marín and Sebastián Uribe.

Commission 9. Security: Rubén Marín and Sebastián Uribe.

Committee 10. Legal: Andrea Ospina and Tulio Eduardo Sarmiento.

Commission 11. Doctor: Héctor Fabio Ospina and Jardiel Sánchez.

Commission 12. Support: César Osorio and Diego Alejandro Rendón.

Commission 13. Professional football: Héctor Fabio Ospina and Jardiel Sánchez.

Commission 14. Training football: Héctor Fabio Ospina and Jardiel Sánchez.

Commission 15. Communication: Alejandro Cardona and Orlando Salazar.

Commission 16. Financial management: Luz Helena Hernández and Diego Alejandro Rendón.

Commission 17. Management management: Jhon Ómar Candamil and Álvaro de Jesús López.

They scheduled a new meeting

In the partial delivery certificate issued and signed by the attendees that make up the commissions, they add: “We agree to meet again at 2 in the afternoon on February 3, 2023, in order to continue with the manner and terms in which will make the delivery at the facilities of the Social, Sports and Cultural Corporation of Pereira ‘Corpereira’ in liquidation at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, western zone 3 floor of the city of Pereira. It is clear that from this moment the commissions agreed to carry out this connection begin to work.