Status: 4/4/2023 7:11 p.m The mayor, head of tourism, architects and craftsmen have been waiting for this day for a long time. After long planning, the construction work for the new stilt house has now started on Ordinger Strand.

by Carsten Rauterberg

A special excavator rams the first of 50 tubular steel posts into the sandy soil in an area cordoned off by site fences. With a blue sky and bright sunshine, this construction site becomes a small tourist attraction. Malte Wruck from Lower Saxony actually wanted to go for a walk on the beach with his wife and daughter, but then stopped for a moment. “Super exciting, because heavy equipment is also being brought up there. An excavator right on the beach, so you don’t see that here every day.” A special day for tourism manager Katharina Schirmbeck: “This is a very emotional, even a historic event for us. We are very happy that the construction work is now starting. The stilt houses are our landmarks and a lot is happening here on the Ordinger beach away.”

Rising sea levels and the consequences

Because the water’s edge is getting eight meters closer every year, the community and tourist office had to act. Because they own the 13 stilt houses on all five beach sections. They are responsible for the safety of the wooden structures on the beach. The Strandbar 54 Grad Nord on Ordinger Strand is regularly in the water at high tide. Then it can still be reached via footbridges and stairs, but the washed-in piles and the building lose stability in the long term. The solution: A new Pfalbau further inland.

Experts are looking for a new location

The experts from the responsible state agency for coastal protection, national park and marine protection, LKN, looked for a new location in close cooperation with the tourist office and found it 245 meters inland. “We couldn’t go any further because we would have been too close to the protection zone of the Wadden Sea National Park,” explains tourism director Schirmbeck. According to the calculations of the LKN, the new location for the pile dwelling is now safe for 20 years.

New concept – more security

The previous pile dwellings were built exclusively on piles made of larch wood. Now the experts are building according to a new concept. Nils Koch, technical director of the tourism office, explains: “We are now making the foundation with steel tubes and we are ramming 50 of these pillars six meters deep into the sand. These steel tubes are more resistant than the larch wood posts, so they last longer.” Three years ago, the experts at the tourist office successfully applied the new concept to the new multi-purpose building on Ordinger Strand.

Seven meter high platform

When the 50 steel pipes are all rammed into the sand, the workers begin the next step. Then a platform is erected at a height of seven meters. At this point, only larch wood is used. A two-storey building with a flat roof and an outdoor terrace is planned, which the tenant can then use again as a beach bar at 54 degrees north. According to the tourism office, the exterior should be finished in the fall, after which the interior work will begin. If everything works out, the new stilt house on Ordinger Strand should be opened in the 2024 season. The construction costs around 4.5 million euros, financed by the St.Peter-Ording tourist office.

The old stilt house still stands

The old stilt house on Ordinger Strand was supposed to be demolished as soon as possible. So that all holidaymakers on the popular stretch of beach can also be provided with drinks and snacks this summer, the beach bar 54 degrees north can stay for a while: “We commissioned structural engineers again, they checked the stability of the old beach bar, with the result : everything is ok”, explains tourism manager Schirmbeck. That means: grace period for the old pile dwelling. The building will remain where it is for a good year, while 245 meters further inland the new 54 Grad Nord beach bar is being built in the new stilt house.

