If one of the applicants does not make the absolute majority, it is rather a “question of respect” for the members, he said on Wednesday evening in an Ö1 “plain text” discussion. The supreme sovereign are the members, you have to “consistently think this through to the end,” says Babler: “If there is no 5 in front, I would prepare for the runoff.”

The SPÖ had set the mode for its member survey on the party chairmanship in a board on Monday. A runoff election is not planned. The favourites, the incumbent chairwoman Pamela Rendi-Wagner and the governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil, declared that they wanted to respect the results of the survey and that they would not stand for election at the special party conference if they did not come first. However, Babeler did not want to make this determination on Wednesday.

“A Punch and Judy show”

Instead, Babler once again criticized the formal requirements of the member survey, saying that what was produced here was a “Punch and Punch show”. The process certainly does not create great trust, but he has to accept the conditions. In any case, he is happy about the membership movement and tries to take it seriously, says Babler: “Now a window has opened and you have to use it.”

