SPÖ presented constitutional lawsuit against aliquoting

According to the complaint written by the law firm Michael Rohregger, the regulation is in breach of equality and violates the principle of objectivity. SPÖ social spokesman Josef Muchitsch assumes that he will be able to convince enough MPs to file a lawsuit. In any case, the SPÖ sends letters to all mandataries.

Because for the one-third complaint sought by the SPÖ, the Social Democrats need a third of the MPs and thus realistically the support of the Freedom Party, since this will hardly come from the other groups. After preliminary talks, Muchitsch was optimistic that it would be possible to agree on a common path with the FPÖ.

Party leader Rendi-Wagner justified the complaint by saying that the regulation was not only wrong in terms of content, but also unconstitutional. The current legal situation is particularly discriminatory towards women.

Many thousands of euros difference

What it’s actually about: The pension aliquoting means that it depends on the month in which you start, how high the adjustment will be in the first (full) year of retirement. The later in the year one retires, the smaller the increase or none at all for those retiring in November and December. This has an impact on the rest of your life and can make a difference of many thousands of euros over the years.

As an example, the lawsuit cites two people with exactly the same resume, but one retiring on January 1 and one retiring on November 1. With a reference period of 20 years, a person who retired in November would lose more than 20,000 euros. It is also argued that the inflation, which is to be covered by the pension increase, hits everyone equally – no matter in which month they retire from working life.

“unequal treatment”

In the case of women, there is now the additional problem that their starting age will gradually be adjusted to that of men from next year. This means that those who retire exactly at the respective standard retirement age, for example 2025 at 61, can only do so in the second half of the year. This means they automatically receive a lower increase in their first year of retirement, up to a maximum of 40 percent. Here the constitutional complaint sees an “unreasonable unequal treatment of men and women”.

The lawsuit among university professors recognizes the same phenomenon. They retire at the end of the academic year in which they turn 65. However, since the academic year does not end until the end of September, they too cannot retire until October 1st and are also disadvantaged, which is why the report speaks of unfair unequal treatment.

The federal government has responded to the criticism, especially from employee organizations and the SPÖ, by suspending the partial payment in view of the extremely high inflation for 2023 and 2024. Rendi-Wagner claimed that this was a success for her party, but not enough. If she has her way, the “forgotten” retirement year of 2022 must also benefit and all future ones.

Muchitsch also drew attention to a fundamental error in reasoning when it comes to participatory payments – namely that one is even better off if one retires earlier.

