China Responds to Philippines’ Plan to Build Permanent Buildings on Ren’ai Reef

On December 29, the spokesperson of the Philippine Armed Forces, Aguilar, announced that the Philippine government plans to build permanent civilian structures on Ren’ai Reef in the South China Sea. This announcement has sparked a heated response from China.

During a regular press conference on the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Ren’ai Reef is part of China’s Nansha Islands and that China has indisputable sovereignty over the area. Mao Ning emphasized that the Philippines’ plans to construct permanent buildings on the reef violate China’s territorial sovereignty and international law. He also expressed concern that the Philippines’ actions would infringe on the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, which stipulates that all parties should maintain the status of Second Thomas Shoal as uninhabited and without facilities.

Mao Ning further criticized the Philippines for repeatedly violating its commitments and changing its policies, leading to complicated situations in the South China Sea. He warned that any infringement or provocation by the Philippines would be met with a resolute response from China to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

The tension over the construction of permanent structures on Ren’ai Reef is the latest development in the ongoing dispute over territorial claims in the South China Sea. The Philippines’ announcement has reignited the long-standing tensions between the two countries, with China firmly opposing the construction of civilian buildings on the disputed reef.

The situation is likely to escalate further as both countries assert their claims over the strategic and resource-rich waters of the South China Sea. As the issue continues to unfold, the international community will closely monitor the developments and their potential impact on regional stability.

China News Network – Release time: 21:17 on December 29, 2023

