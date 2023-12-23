Spontaneous strike “after discussion about paternity leave” disrupts flights at Zaventem (Zaventem)

Due to a strike by air traffic controllers, air traffic at Zaventem airport will be disrupted on Saturday evening. This was reported by the ACV trade union and confirmed by Skeyes.

The air traffic controllers will stop work on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. in the control tower at the site in Steenokkerzeel, which controls air traffic above Zaventem airport. The strike was expected to last until 8 p.m.

This action will have consequences for arriving and departing air traffic at Zaventem airport.

“A wildcat strike,” says Skeyes management, which apologizes to passengers.

Paternity leave

The reason for the spontaneous strike is said to be a discussion about the number of days of paternity leave for a staff member. The ACV trade union reportedly approached management about this earlier this week. “The fact that Skeyes is not open to dialogue in this could have consequences,” it was said in an internal email earlier this week.

Skeyes said in a press release that the staff involved had already been included in the planning for this period and that his presence is necessary to guarantee the continuity of the airport.

