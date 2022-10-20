Already over a thousand registered for the Corri in rosa. So rose fever and the desire to walk to contribute to the fight against breast cancer are growing, participating in the eighth edition of the women’s race for women, scheduled for Sunday 13 November in San Vendemiano.

A little less than a month after the appointment with the great pink race, which in 2014 inaugurated the women’s racing season in the Triveneto, the enthusiasm is palpable. After the cancellation in 2020 due to Covid and a “reduced” edition last year (again due to Covid restrictions), this year the pasta party will also return, a moment expected for a third time to cement even more the sharing and the desire to do good. Two paths await walkers and runners in viale De Gasperi, in front of the town hall, where the departure will be placed, as usual. You can choose between a track of 6.5 kilometers or one longer than 13. But it will not be a competitive race, it will be a race in solidarity. And also to all sociality. The program of collateral events is in fact being outlined that will return to enrich the pink walk-run that is contributing to the payment of the mammograph installed in the Santa Maria dei Battuti hospital in Conegliano and active for the Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana screening service.

Among the novelties of the 2022 edition, also the involvement of the Hercules association which offers military fitness. The Asd Hercules training ground is located in via San Giuseppe 17 and will be touched by the Corri in rosa track. Hence the idea of ​​turning pink and welcoming running women who want to take a “training break”, putting themselves to the test with a couple of obstacles and a quick bodyweight exercise. After all, Sunday 13 November will not be racing to win, but to go, all together, far and contribute to the fight against breast cancer. Alongside the Tri Veneto Run and the Treviso Marathon, directing the event, the support of many local associations and various partners is fundamental, with The Tribuna of Treviso, media partner. Registrations, online and at authorized collection points, will close on Wednesday 26 October. The participation fee is 13 euros, 7 euros for those under 10 (born from 2012). The collection points in the province of Treviso are as follows: Cartoleria L’Astuccio in via I ° Maggio 41 in Carbonera, Il Tulipano in viale Italia 311 in Conegliano, Carli Pharmacy in viale Istria 50 in Conegliano, Il Tulipano in via Giovanni Pezzulo in Oderzo , Il Tulipano in via Dante Alighieri 126 in Spresiano, Joy Club in via Italia 141 in San Vendemiano, MaxCafé in via De Gasperi 61 in San Vendemiano, Girl Power Asd in via San Pio X 50 in San Vendemiano and Il Tulipano in via Treviso 19 at Zero Branco. In the province of Pordenone it is possible to register in the Il Tulipano shops in via Giotto 8/6 in Cordenons, in Corso Italia 2 in Porcia, in via Prasecco 17 in Pordenone and in viale Repubblica 156 in Sacile. There are two registration points in Belluno, Sport 203 in Le Campe 6 in Agordo and Mito Sport in via Andrea Di Foro 107 in Belluno.