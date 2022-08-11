The approval of the executive project is scheduled for September 2022. The start of the works is scheduled for April 2023 and ends in March 2024. The total cost of the project, which has obtained funding from the NRP, is 1.3 million. EUR

TREVISO. The urban regeneration project relating to the former Salsa Barracks was presented, between the districts of Santa Maria del Rovere and Selvana.

The redevelopment of the area is based on a regenerative process of reuse and re-functionalization in line with the planning and strategic guidelines already defined and explained in the Parfum Masterplan and in the Technical Operating Rules of the Intervention Plan.

The goal is to create an attractive center capable of providing services for cycle tourism and sport, for culture, art and personal well-being for Treviso citizens, students and tourists.

The redevelopment and reuse project of the external areas of the east complex involves the demolition of all the obsolete and deteriorated elements that persist in the uncovered areas such as pavements and shelters and the consequent transformation into an urban park.

The new cycle / pedestrian link will unwind through the existing south entrance to connect Viale Brigata Marche and Via delle Acquette, able to give continuity to the cycle network of the “Parfum” project.

In the first section, the soft mobility path will be flanked by a two-way road able to allow access to the structures of the Revenue Agency. In line with the Parfum theme (PARKS and Rivers of Treviso), the architectural project involves the creation and construction of a new waterway that accompanies the entire cycle path and runs alongside the urban paco, as a reference to one of the elements characterizing the urban landscape of the historic center of Treviso.

The watercourse can also be used to ensure hydraulic invariance and adaptation to climate change, as a recipient of the rainfall drained from the park’s soil.

The urban park will be accessible from three entrances, two of which are pedestrian only: the direct south access from viale Brigata Marche, which will be built with the recovery of the building being designed; access to the north from via delle Acquette. Finally, the pedestrian access to the park in correspondence with the existing access to the south-west from Viale Brigata Marche.

The four “hangars” currently present will be removed. In correspondence with the pedestrian access, the roof will be rebuilt with a metal canopy of smaller dimensions but of the same architectural type to prepare an access control area and information point. An additional building will be set up in the area, intended as a refreshment area.

Inside the park there will be two small platforms equipped with a metal frame, electricity and water supply to serve as a service for temporary cultural and social events.

Inside the urban park, in its northern portion, an open-air theater will be built, accessible to all, capable of hosting up to 113 people. The area dedicated to the Parfum Theater will end with a small volume with the function of a technical compartment, warehouse and changing room serving the Theater.

The central part of the park will be destined to the Sensory Labyrinth, consisting of a series of raised flower beds that house herbaceous vegetation and a design of the flower beds that create circular “labyrinth” paths. In addition to the main entrance, there will be two secondary exits that point in the geographical directions of Venice and Munich, thus recalling the two main directions of the Parfum cycle network.

The park area between the main pedestrian and building cycle path will be characterized by a system of embankments and continuous changes of naturalistic slope for playful sports and relaxation thanks also to the shading guaranteed by the planting of new essences to the stem of project.

