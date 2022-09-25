The Castion middle school has restarted with many new features. Not only this year there is a first more than in the past (four in total), but the study of Spanish has also been included, alongside French and English, there is a willing new management and the staff of teachers was fully booked from the early days.

Throughout the summer, teachers and parents have been busy arranging the caretaker’s house, which will become the school’s new library and could be opened in the future as a meeting place for the community. The new furnishings have been installed (also in the common areas of the school) and in all the classrooms there are new Lims. The procedure for the accreditation of Zanon as an Erasmus school was also launched, in order to continuously activate experiences of virtual exchange and in presence with the various European realities.

There were also numerous activities that saw the pupils as protagonists in the first two weeks of lessons. There was a minivolley tournament in collaboration with Castion Volleyball and this week 22 two outings to Lake Santa Croce were organized with a walk to the naturalistic oasis, life drawing and sailing course with the instructors of the Italian Naval League.

On Wednesday, however, on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, the “peace march” of the pupils took place, starting from the school and arriving at the war memorial in the church gardens. Songs and slogans, poetry reading, and along the way paper planes were launched with messages of peace. Post-it notes with phrases referring to peace were attached to parked cars, at the doors of houses and shops, other tickets handed to passers-by.

The activities of the former will continue on October 1st at Sport in Piazza in Belluno. A work in synergy with the territory and with the parents, let the teachers know, to better face the transition to middle school.Alessia Forzin