Sports and Painkillers: What You Need to Know Berlin News – Berlin Sports News Latest news on the Internet

Injuries or overuse injuries in sports can lead to long-lasting periods of pain, often associated with relieving posture and other altered pain conditions. Pain problems are also common in everyday life. These occur, for example, with colds or various digestive problems. Annoying headaches are not uncommon, as is pain caused by poor posture when sitting for long periods. Many other types of pain are known.

The painkillers available today are designed to suppress the sensation of pain without impairing sensory perception. Since many painkillers such as acetylsalicylic acid, diclofenac, ibuprofen or paracetamol are available without a prescription, those affected quickly prescribe them themselves without considering possible side effects. Every second of these drugs is now sold without a prescription. Around 1.6 million people in Germany are dependent on painkillers. In everyday life everything should work, in sports the performance has to be right. However, if the pain persists for several days or if the cause is unclear, a doctor should be consulted immediately.

Unfortunately, every drug that works also has side effects. The regular intake of painkillers can lead to significant physical impairments. These include, for example, liver damage. They often occur even with slight overdoses. This happens more frequently today because many overweight people also have a fatty liver that can no longer function optimally. With some painkillers, as little as ten grams is enough to damage the liver to such an extent that it becomes practically inoperable.

The kidneys are also damaged if painkillers are taken over a long period of time. It is estimated that around 5% of dialysis patients have previously abused painkillers. Inflammation of the gastric mucosa is often observed with chronic painkiller consumption. Painkillers can also lead to psychological impairments, in which case depression is not uncommon. Painkillers containing opioids are particularly dangerous and can quickly become addictive. The more medications are taken, the greater the risk of harmful interactions.

Painkillers can be dangerous for athletes because they impair pain perception and can lead to an increased risk of injury. In addition, painkillers can impair performance and lead to side effects such as nausea, vomiting, headaches, sleep disorders and liver and kidney damage.

Taking painkillers is still justifiable if the pain is so severe that it prevents physical activity. In these cases, however, a doctor should always be consulted to determine the correct dosage and duration of use.

Here are some tips for safely taking pain relievers while exercising:

* Take painkillers only after consulting a doctor.

* Do not take painkillers for longer than recommended.

* Pay attention to the recommended dosage.

* Drink a lot of water.

* Avoid taking painkillers before exercise if they can affect your ability to react.

* Tell your doctor about all medications you are taking.

If you experience any side effects of pain relievers, stop taking them immediately and contact your doctor.

