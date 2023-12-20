Sports clubs full: waiting lists for children throughout SH | > – News

As of: December 20, 2023 5:00 a.m

NDR research shows: Many children and young people in Schleswig-Holstein don’t get a place in a sports club. Trainers and halls are missing. “Unspeakable,” says the state sports association. The clubs are looking for ways out.

by Ole ter Wey, Saida Belaatel

Eyes wide open. Full concentration. One last powerful jump with a little help from mom, then three-year-old Marla has made it: the course made of swinging ropes, stretched between the rungs on the parallel bars. Marla hugs her mom proudly once, then sprints in a zigzag through the crowded hall. Further back, course leader Simone Hille has set up a kind of slide using jumping stands and sports benches.

Mastering challenges – that’s what little Marla learns in the course. Getting a place at all was a challenge for Marla’s mother. “My friend has a son the same age. That’s Marla’s friend Jona. He would have liked to be here too.” But: no chance. For parent-child gymnastics, there are waiting lists of more than a year in some cases throughout the Pinneberg district.

Waiting for years

Having to turn children away “really breaks my heart,” says course leader Simone Hille. This causes her stomach pain and headaches. But even more children in the course would mean that she would no longer be able to take sufficient care of everyone. The risk of injury would increase. “That doesn’t work either,” she says. A tricky situation – one that she alone can’t change. We simply need more trainers.

Almost all districts affected

The Pinneberg district alone has lost around 130 licensed trainers since 2020. Karsten Tiedemann from the Pinneberg district sports association suspects that the longer breaks caused by Corona are to blame. At that time, volunteers finally decided that “now is a good time” – and gave up their volunteer work in the long term. After Corona, the crowds in the sports clubs are huge again: children and young people have returned – the volunteers have not.

There is also a lack of halls throughout Schleswig-Holstein. This is particularly noticeable in winter, explains Tiedemann. Sports that usually take place outside also want to be trained indoors. But there are no longer hall times for them.

“The fact that children are standing in front of a locked gym door is unspeakable.” Getting the children moving is the highest priority, says Thomas Niggemann from the state sports association.

Last resort: hallway

The volleyball course in Halstenbek (Pinneberg district) is also full. However, there are still no waiting lists here. “Volleyball is a marginal sport and we want to enable everyone to take part in it,” says the managing director of the Halstenbeker Gymnastics Association, Heike Opderbeck. To make this possible, the club had to get creative: half of the young people had to go into the hallway to warm up. “We try to do justice to everyone as much as possible. We can’t raffle off who can take part. That would be unfair,” says Opdebeck.

So everyone can take part, but of course it’s not a sustainable solution, says 17-year-old Wenke. “We have to warm up on the edge, where the pockets are always. That’s just annoying and tiring, even for the trainers.”

Trainers are needed

The state sports association, the district sports associations and clubs in the state are now discussing what sustainable solutions could look like. First, all district sports associations should find out how many clubs in which sports are affected. So far, only the Pinneberg district sports association has recorded this – and is making the first concrete suggestions: “For many people, the training to become a licensed trainer is too long,” suspects Tiedemann. The regular training consists of 120 hours. He therefore suggests a short version, for example as a “movement coach”.

Another idea: increase the volunteer allowance. Because of inflation, everyone needs more money, says Tiedemann. Unpaid volunteer work would be unattractive and no longer possible for many people. Nevertheless, his passionate appeal: “Get involved in the sports clubs. Your children who are there are the sports club. The board is not the sports club, but the people who are members of the club.”

