Pont-Saint-Martin. Opposition to the attack: “A promotion plan is missing” Even Mayor Sucquet admits: “It’s true, now we need a change of course”

08 August 2022

PONT-SAINT-MARTIN

More maintenance and an enhancement plan for sports fields. The J’aime Pont Saint Martin group asked for it in the city council. Who pointed the finger in particular on the conditions in which the play area with beach volleyball court in Via Monte Rosa is.

“There is currently no promotion plan for these areas; some are little used because in fact they are not known – explained the councilor Michela Herera in the classroom -. The skate park is subject to little maintenance, the field in via Monte Rosa is the worst, it is in poor condition. We wonder what strategies the municipal administration intends to adopt. The needs of the public must be anticipated, adequate services created and to do so it is important to involve associations in order to promote their use ». The reply was made by councilor Xavier Laurenzio: «The Municipality has always shown sensitivity to the sporting sphere and even recently an area for gymnastics and training has been created in the public gardens, meeting the needs received from users – said Laurenzio -. Evaluations are underway to make the best use of the beach volleyball area, recently used by the local volleyball team. Pont Saint Martin is a point of reference for various neighboring centers also in this area but this role involves burdens and sometimes delays in interventions and responses ».

Councilor Mauro Roveyaz does not think so, who harshly replied: «In Vert and Hône there are pitches worthy of the name, well maintained and frequented – he said -. It is clear that things were not done well in via Monte Rosa. There is the most total degradation in the face of heavy use; investments must be made, I believe that our young people deserve something more. The answer you have given is by no means satisfactory. We need to seriously intervene on the play areas. We have been talking about these issues for years. It is not enough to have the public gardens in order and cared for, not to mention that here too not everything is perfect; there are no lights in the play area for children inside the park ».

Mayor Marco Sucquet agrees that in the Via Monte Rosa area a change of course is needed: «Beach volleyball needs more structural interventions. It is true that it is not guarded. Our intention is to ask whoever manages the tennis court and the swimming pool to control it so that there is better care but without giving it to them in management. In any case, on our part there is a commitment to intervene to improve the things that are not right ». –

