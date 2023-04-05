Julian Andres Santa

For the sports press in Pereira, it will also be a professional achievement to be able to cover the Copa Libertadores with the team from their city, the one that they have accompanied throughout the country in different competitions at the national level and that they will now have the privilege of following from the communications in the most important international event on the continent, which generates a lot of emotion for them.

“Personal satisfaction”

Hugo Ocampo, statistician who shared the following information regarding today’s duel: “Colo Colo will be the third Chilean soccer rival that Deportivo Pereira will face, but the only one in official competition. In friendlies they beat Unión Española 3-2 in Mora in 1957 and lost in 1975 with Palestino 4-1 in Hernán Ramirez”. Regarding his feeling of being able to be in Libertadores, he expresses: “Deportivo Pereira in the Copa Libertadores is an indescribable feeling, if one looks at what the history of the club has been. Having the opportunity to attend is personally a limitless joy and obviously, as a journalist, doing your coverage is a source of professional satisfaction”.

IInconformity with Conmebol

Por your part, Diego Salazar de la Querendona, did not hide his dissatisfaction with the extreme measures taken by Conmebol, by not allowing the use of the stadium’s radio booths for broadcasts. “As a journalist I feel mistreated, humiliated, displaced, there is no right for the city’s sports press, that we are cannibals and that we do not support each other, not to unite against the abuses of Conmebol. We journalists who have been going to the same place for more than 30 years now have to live as displaced persons. As for the city and the fans, wonderful for them that they enjoy and deserve this historic moment”.

“Dreams come true”

Jorge Eduardo Hurtado, director of RCN Radio Pereira, says: “This opportunity to cover the Copa Libertadores is a professional dream, a journalistic dream that is going to come true, in addition to being with the team from my city, with the team that I love and of which I am a fan and as if that were not enough to be able to share the group with another of the teams that are still on my scale of affections such as Boca Juniors, an opportunity that I don’t know when it will be repeated. I think dreams come true.”

Cpray everyone

Camila Masso, sports journalist: “For me, covering the Copa Libertadores as a journalist is the faithful proof that if Deportivo Pereira grows, not only its fans grow, but also those of us who are around to communicate everything about the team, that is the faithful proof of the The opportunity that many of us have to take steps in our careers to cover an international tournament and doing it with the team from our city, in our stadium, means much more than doing it with other teams. It’s a moment we’ve always dreamed of.”

“Happy to be there”

Junior Sánchez from Radio Reloj: “We are privileged to be able to live this, one of the most important tournaments like the Copa Libertadores, we are lucky to be able to live it up close and obviously with a lot of responsibility to spread everything about Deportivo Pereira at the South American level and more with teams as important as Colo Colo and Boca Juniors, happy and very proud to be there”.

“We have a party”

For Jason Cardona from Tertulia Matecaña: “Covering the Copa Libertadores is all the emotions that one can feel first as a Pereiran, second as a fan of Deportivo Pereira and third as a journalist, it is a great event where the best of the best of the continent come together, an appointment where the team waited 79 years to be able to play it and today it becomes a reality, we have a party, I see the city as when we were going to play the final on December 7, an anxiety, a desire, a confidence, we have the conviction and that strength and faith that the teacher and the players are going to bring out that caste that has characterized this city”.

“New to town”

Mauricio Vidal from Tuto Gol Radio, expresses his sentiment: “On my part there is a lot of nervousness, a lot of expectations because it is a historic tournament, something new for the city and being next to the club is something wonderful, not only here in the city, but also try to travel abroad, knowing how they also deal with that nervousness. The truth is that I am very happy and above all that traditional teams such as Boca and Colo Colo will come, it is perhaps something that many dream of”.