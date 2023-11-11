Sports support yes, but not like this

It is not understandable that our Cesar athletes have to be subjected to all kinds of prior anguish to contemplate the possibility of participating in the National Games that are already beginning in the Coffee Region.

It is contradictory that the fact of classifying, based on talent and demonstration of great sporting conditions, instead of becoming a reason for joy and pride, what ends up generating feelings of discontent and discouragement.

This situation was narrated by the different spokespersons for the Cesar sports leagues that qualified to compete in the National Games, who were very concerned because they consider that they will travel and participate with many limitations.

The paradox of the matter is that the departmental government has never denied support to these athletes and in theory they have always ratified the interest in making the relevant contributions and efforts, but the question is why at the last minute and on the edge of time?

Without a doubt, according to what was stated by the sports leaders, the help from the departmental government was very late and also precarious, which leaves a disappointment about the degree of priority that is being given to sports in Cesar.

Sports support is important and should not be provided that way, that support should motivate and not discourage and this requires prior planning and political will, not late as has just happened.

It must be understood that the National Games stand out as a unique celebration that goes beyond mere athletic competition. These games not only represent a showcase of physical skills, but also serve as a powerful catalyst for national unity, team spirit and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle that the youth in a department like Cesar so much needs.

It is also important to note that participation in the National Games transcends the search for medals and records. It is a tangible testimony of the diversity and richness of our department, where athletes from different municipalities and origins converge to celebrate what unites them: the love of sport and the commitment to excellence.

Dear leaders, never forget that the preparation and participation of our athletes in any competition are a reflection of our departmental and regional identity, it is not only a privilege for them athletes, but also a collective celebration of what we are as a department. .

From these lines we send voices of encouragement and good energy to the 128 athletes from the 15 leagues that are classified for the National Games, who have been preparing for 4 years to participate in the event to be held from November 11 to 23 in Caldas, Quindío, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca.

We only have to hope that, despite everything, they return loaded with triumphs and honors for our department. Athletes, you are Cesar against Colombia.

