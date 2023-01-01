On New Year’s Eve, President Xi Jinping’s 2023 New Year’s greetings sparked heated discussions among sports figures across the country. Everyone expressed their encouragement. In the new year, they will continue to stay true to their original aspirations and keep their mission in mind, work together and move forward courageously, and strive to create a new situation in building a sports power.

Zhao Wen, secretary of the party group and director of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, said that doing a good job in sports in the capital has great responsibilities and arduous tasks. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we will comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, give full play to the advantages of the “Double Olympic City”, and promote high-quality sports work to a new level. It is necessary to accelerate the construction of a higher-level public service system for national fitness, further enrich the supply of mass events, strengthen the construction of national fitness venues and facilities, and better meet the needs of the public for sports and fitness; continue to deepen the integration of sports and education, and continue to cultivate youth sports reserve talents Foundation; make full use of the legacy of the Winter Olympics, further popularize ice and snow sports for the public, and continue to consolidate the achievements of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports“; accelerate the high-quality development of the sports industry, and help the construction of the capital’s “two districts” and the construction of an international consumption center city; Actively do a good job in preparing for the Paris Olympic Games, Hangzhou Asian Games and the 15th National Games, and continue to improve the comprehensive strength of competitive sports. In the new year, the majority of Beijing sports workers will keep in mind the ardent entrustment in President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message, stay true to their original aspirations, move forward courageously, and strive to create a new situation in building a sports power.

“Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we will surely be able to overcome the difficulties and obstacles on the road ahead, we will be able to turn the grand goal into a beautiful reality, and we will be able to realize the comprehensive construction of society outlined in the Party’s 20 major plans. Realize the grand blueprint of building a socialist modernized country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.” Wang Qian, member of the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team Party Branch, Tianjin Youth Women’s Volleyball Coach, and team leader, said, “As a sportsman and volleyball player in the new era, In my post, I will combine the characteristics of the youth women’s volleyball team to help young athletes establish the patriotic ideal of winning glory for the country and the nation, laying a solid foundation for the Tianjin women’s volleyball team and cultivating reserve forces, vigorously promoting the spirit of the women’s volleyball team in the new era, and taking responsibility for Tianjin. Contribute even more to the city’s ‘Volleyball City’ and ‘Sports Capital’ construction.”

President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message aroused enthusiastic responses among the cadres and workers of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Sports Bureau system. Everyone expressed that they were encouraged and excited. “Although the road is long, it will come soon; although it is difficult, it will be accomplished if it is done.” This sentence in the New Year’s greetings made everyone more determined to forge ahead on a new journey. In the past year, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Sports Bureau has thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on sports, and has taken meeting people’s fitness needs and promoting people’s all-round development as the starting point and goal of sports work, and the people’s sense of gain and happiness has been significant promote. In the new year, sports workers in Inner Mongolia will strengthen their confidence, strive for steady progress, enter the new era with a more high-spirited attitude, create a better new life with the power of sports, and strive for the realization of the second centenary goal and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Contribute to the Chinese Dream.

President Xi Jinping’s earnest entrustment in his New Year’s message has further enhanced the motivation and confidence of Heilongjiang sports workers. In the new year, Heilongjiang Sports Front will continue to comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the goal of accelerating the construction of a strong sports province, and earnestly plan the key sports work in the province after the Winter Olympics. Promote the vigorous development of mass sports with national fitness activities as the carrier; promote the leapfrog development of competitive sports with preparation training and reserve personnel training as the starting point; promote the accelerated development of the sports industry with the guidance of the ice and snow economic development plan; further promote the integration of sports and education For the goal, do a good job in youth sports; take firm cultural self-confidence as the guide, vigorously develop sports culture; make every effort to seize the favorable opportunity of building a China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization ice and snow sports demonstration zone, and write a new chapter in the development of sports in Heilongjiang with the spirit of Ruziniu.

After listening to President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message, the Henan sports front was greatly encouraged. Everyone deeply felt the forging ahead of the motherland and gathered the development confidence to charge and win. The Henan Provincial Sports Bureau will continue to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, vigorously promote the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and strive to create new brilliance for Henan sports in the new era and new journey. It is necessary to scientifically study and judge the new situation faced by sports development in the new era and new journey, adhere to the combination of the national system and the market mechanism, and contribute to the construction of a strong sports country. It is necessary to focus on building a higher level of national fitness public service system, continue to promote the construction of “two venues and three gymnasiums” and “15-minute fitness circle”, carry out extensive national fitness activities, establish a new model of “exercise to promote health“, and meet the growing needs of the people Physical needs. It is necessary to implement the competitive sports elite development strategy, innovate the competitive sports talent training and selection model, and promote the rapid improvement of the competitive level. It is necessary to accelerate the integration of sports and education, implement the promotion plan for youth sports activities, and promote the coordinated development of youth cultural learning and physical exercise. It is necessary to improve policies and measures, optimize the development environment, cultivate and strengthen market players, strengthen the standardization of sports events, and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of the sports industry.

Sports workers in Guangdong have expressed that they will overcome difficulties, continue to maintain a fighting attitude, live up to the times and years, and help build a sports power. Two-time Olympic judo champion Xian Dongmei said that as a sportsman, she is very proud of the strength and prosperity of the motherland. I have participated in the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and I have achieved excellent results after overcoming difficulties and continuous struggle. I will continue to work hard to build a strong sports country and a strong sports province in Guangdong in my new job position. Yi Siling, the first gold medalist of the Chinese delegation in the 2012 London Olympic Games, said that the better development of shooting sports in Guangdong Province can only be achieved through struggle. “As a former backbone of shooting technology and now the head coach of the Guangdong Provincial Shooting Team, I will actively unite the team and strive to contribute to the development of shooting sports.” Zhang Xixiang, the weightlifting world champion and Guangdong weightlifting coach, said that struggle creates miracles, and I will keep my feet on the ground and bury my head Work hard, have the courage to take responsibility, and strive to turn goals into reality in the struggle. Liu Xiaosheng, coach of the Guangdong track and field team, said: “Persistence is victory. As long as you have confidence and keep working hard, the dawn of victory is just around the corner.”