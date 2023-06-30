Home » Sports venues of the Central American Games in optimal conditions for athletes
The Government of President Nayib Bukele has worked to provide quality sports venues for the development of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

A clear example is the Las Delicias National Stadium, which presents ideal conditions for both male and female athletes, with adequate infrastructure.

Likewise, venues such as the Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium and the legendary “Jorge el Mágico González” National Stadium were remodeled and modernized.

Also, the Central American and Caribbean Village, the temporary home of the athletes and delegates where they will enjoy a comfortable and welcoming stay in the 22 residential module-buildings, which offer a total of 978 rooms and capacity for 4,005 beds and cabins.

The sporting event brings together more than 5,000 member athletes from 36 different delegations.

In this way, the Government of El Salvador continues to bet on the improvement of sports through its infrastructure, a key element for carrying out different sports disciplines.

