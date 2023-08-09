Sportsmen trained in Comfacauca excel in various disciplines – news

Box sports scenarios and instructors contribute to the high performance of athletes, such as the skater Sebastian Guzman Munoz, Pan American Champion.

Athletes trained at the Comfacauca facilities or who are part of the Caja’s sports training schools continue to leave high the name of the city and the quality of its instructors, with their achievements in regional and national tournaments. The most recent victories and medals were achieved by the Esfoder soccer team and by the skater Sebastián Guzmán.

The first feat was achieved by the soccer team of the Esfoder Comfacauca Sports Training School, which won runner-up in the Bombonera Soccer Cup, held on the Bombonera synthetic pitches in Popayán.

This team made up of 10 children between the ages of 9 and 10, achieved great performance throughout this competition in the 2014-2015 category.

“It was very gratifying and satisfactory to obtain this result, because it shows the commitment that the children have with their training sessions and the parents with the company and presence at sporting events,” said the instructor, Yilmer Sarria, in charge of the equipment.

The second recent sporting milestone was in charge of the young Sebastián Guzmán Muñoz, an athlete trained on the skating rink of the Comfacauca Olympic Village, who was crowned as Pan American ChampionJunior category, in the 10,000 meter route elimination test.

In this high-level event that was held in the department of Antioquia, in the cities of Medellín and Bello, clubs and representatives from different nations participated, among which Sebastián stood out for his dedication, effort and exceptional skills with the skate. The result of these skills were the medals obtained that allowed him to raise the national flag at the top of the podium.

Likewise, several tennis players have obtained victories who have practiced since they were little on the professional courts of the Olympic Village, where national tournaments are held.

