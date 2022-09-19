Home News Spresiano, a pedestrian hit and killed on the Pontebbana
Spresiano, a pedestrian hit and killed on the Pontebbana

Spresiano, a pedestrian hit and killed on the Pontebbana

Fatal accident around 4 pm on Pontebbana in Spresiano. A man was hit and killed while crossing the highway near the center of Spresiano, at the Esso petrol station. The victim is a 61-year-old resident in the area.

Two ambulances arrived on the scene, but the medical staff could not help but ascertain the death of the man. On Pontebbana also three patrols of the Treviso carabinieri.

Traffic is paralyzed: long queues have formed in both directions.

