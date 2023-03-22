From March 18th it’s time. After a winter break, the Castle Museum opens its doors to visitors again. It’s worth stopping by several times.

Photo: ©Holger Hage – for Das Bergisches

The romantic baroque castle, which was first mentioned in a document in 1276, probably has its origins in the 11th century and once belonged to the Count of Sayn (later Sayn-Wittgenstein-Homburg). Today it serves as a modern cultural-historical exhibition space. Those who come here can, among other things, follow in the footsteps of knightly culture, learn everything about baroque hunting, get to know the bourgeois way of life and work at the time and – of course – immerse themselves in the history of feudal rulers.

With the addition of the forum in 2014, a modern location was created that provides the appropriate setting for various events. But impressive events also take place outside of the forum, especially in the warmer months. The open-air classical music concert in summer is very popular and creates a unique atmosphere with a breathtaking backdrop. Due to the high demand, we recommend that you book concert tickets in good time. Other events with different themes will be announced in good time on the castle’s website.

Homburg Castle

Homburg Castle

Homburg Castle

Homburg Castle

Diversity throughout the site

In addition to the interior of the castle, the baroque garden on the middle terrace in particular is a source of great enthusiasm. The lawn labyrinth in particular invites you to stroll and dream.

Photo: ©Holger Hage – for Das Bergisches

Further historical highlights await in the forester’s lodge: a permanent exhibition including an ornithological collection reveals a large piece of natural history.

There is an interactive, environmental education offer aimed at different target groups in the Red House, a former tithe barn. There is also a restaurant here for a well-deserved stop.

After visiting the various exhibitions and offers, a detour to the museum bakery is a must. At the foot of the castle, bread and cakes are offered here that were baked in a historic Königswinter stone oven.

Further information and even more ideas for excursions in the region are available online at www.urlaub-im-bergischen.de.

