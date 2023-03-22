Home News Spring awakening at Homburg Castle – waz.de
News

Spring awakening at Homburg Castle – waz.de

by admin
Spring awakening at Homburg Castle – waz.de

From March 18th it’s time. After a winter break, the Castle Museum opens its doors to visitors again. It’s worth stopping by several times.

The romantic baroque castle, which was first mentioned in a document in 1276, probably has its origins in the 11th century and once belonged to the Count of Sayn (later Sayn-Wittgenstein-Homburg). Today it serves as a modern cultural-historical exhibition space. Those who come here can, among other things, follow in the footsteps of knightly culture, learn everything about baroque hunting, get to know the bourgeois way of life and work at the time and – of course – immerse themselves in the history of feudal rulers.

With the addition of the forum in 2014, a modern location was created that provides the appropriate setting for various events. But impressive events also take place outside of the forum, especially in the warmer months. The open-air classical music concert in summer is very popular and creates a unique atmosphere with a breathtaking backdrop. Due to the high demand, we recommend that you book concert tickets in good time. Other events with different themes will be announced in good time on the castle’s website.

See also  The catering environment of primary and secondary schools in Tianjin was dirty and the person who broke the news was taken away for questioning | Tianjin catering | Dasi police station |

You may also like

Sunak takes Brexit deal to Northern Ireland through...

Monaguenses seek to reconcile with God prior to...

Uribe raises a popular consultation for government reforms

Republican Ron DeSantis claims he can beat Biden...

ANI Deputy Director will come to Casanare to...

Obligation to use the beSt from January 1st,...

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took...

Approve conditions of integration of Avianca and Viva...

Drought: appeal to save water in South Tyrol

Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement: An attempt to improve the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy