Hebei News Network (Hebei DailyReporter Xie Chuchu) On March 10, the “Spring Breeze Ten Miles, I’m Waiting for You in Tianjin” cultural and tourism promotion event hosted by Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism was held in Xiong’an New District. Through the three-dimensional promotion, the release of four-season tourism-themed products, and the signing of the “Coordinated Development and Co-prosperity Tourism” mutual-sending plan for Jinbao tourists, the event demonstrated the diverse charm of Jinwei culture and added a lot of color to the building of Tianjin’s cultural tourism brand a sum of money.

A fascinating promotional film for Tianjin tourism opened the prelude to this cultural tourism promotion event. At the event site, Tianjin’s four-season tourism-themed products were released, from the theme products of “I’m Waiting for You in Tianjin” in spring, and the theme products of “Love Tianjin in Summer” for summer vacation and water play, to “Walk in Tianjin and Autumn for a Long Time”. Autumn mountain climbing, rural picking, exhibition-themed products, and “Warm Sunshine in Winter” hot spring skiing and food-themed products, the rich and diverse supply of tourism products won unanimous praise from the audience.

“This year, the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism aims at the two goals of helping the construction of an international consumption center city and creating a domestic cultural tourism destination. The theme of the 288 key cultural and tourism business activities has formed a pattern of “weekly topics, monthly activities, quarterly results, and annual peaks”, which will help the high-quality development of business, tourism, and culture in the city.” Industrial Development of Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Director Zhu Yihai expressed the hope that representatives of Tianjin-Hebei Baoxiong travel agencies will join hands to promote the exchange of tourists from Tianjin and Hebei, further expand and strengthen the Tianjin-Hebei cultural and tourism market, and jointly reap the fruits of the recovery and prosperity of the cultural and tourism industry.

At the promotion meeting, the travel agents from Tianjin and Baoding signed the plan of “coordinated development and mutual development of tourism” to send tourists from Tianjin and Baoding to each other. Outside the event venue, a display area composed of themed posters from 16 districts of Tianjin was set up, vividly presenting the unique culture of relish in each district. The release of cultural and tourism information such as the Begonia Flower Festival on Five Avenues, the special cultural and tourism project “Stories of Italian Style”, the commercial district of Florence Town, and the V1 racing carnival activities have brought the stage of this promotion event to a climax.

Relevant persons in charge of Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Hebei Xiongan New District Propaganda Network Information Bureau, Baoding Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, Tianjin Heping District Culture and Tourism Bureau, representatives of travel agencies, media representatives, and representatives of scenic spots participated in the event .