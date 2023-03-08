Spring is still a long time coming, but in general it is the time when nature renews and rejuvenates itself and our energy levels rise again. There is also news elsewhere, namely at Google Workspace. What exactly, we explain in this article.

Google Workspace – starting April 11, prices will change

It feels like everything is getting more expensive at the moment – ​​since the beginning of the Ukraine war, but even before that Prices in almost all areas of life heavily dressed. Of course, this does not stop at tech giants like Google. So what exactly are you up to?

The last price adjustment Google made was in November 2020 (with the renaming of G Suite to Google Workspace), when what used to be three tariff options became seven. This also made it a lot more flexible for you as a customer. Since then, Google has implemented new features, including ones that allow you to save on third-party application costs. Another argument is the weak euro: Google, as an American company, – like Microsoft (for MS 365 and cloud services) – proposes a so-called currency adjustment, which accounts for 11%. This refers to the contractual tariffs.

Actual increase in Google Workspace flexible plans

The situation is different in the flexible tariffs: there is an actual price increase. This varies depending on the model. While the Business Starter tariff will in future cost EUR 6.90 (previously: EUR 5.20) in the flexible and EUR 5.75 in the annual tariff, Enterprise Standard customers will have to pay EUR 26.64 in the flexible and Shell out 22.20 euros (instead of 17.30 euros) in the annual rate per month and user.

Of course, Google continues to offer various services:

As a Business Starter customer, your Google Drive will have 30 GB of cloud storage, you can invite up to 100 participants to a Google Meet, and mobile devices can be managed remotely.

Enterprise Standard customers get unlimited cloud storage and DLP, can set up video conferences for up to 500 people and offer streaming for up to 10,000 viewers. Connected Sheets (BigQuery) and a Security Center with advanced security and management features are included, as well as the cloud identity premium version, with which users, devices and apps can be managed, plus advanced endpoint management.

There are also a few specials for the other tariffs. If you would like to have all of this on the audio track as well: Our colleague Max has you covered in one short video all information summarized.

Free webinar on Google price increases

You can find an exact one here Overview of all changes from April 11th. But because a landing page is so bad at answering your individual questions, we are offering a free webinar in which we will inform you in detail about the upcoming price increase – and also about what a good solution can look like for you!

Register quickly, there are two dates to choose from:

Thursday, March 9, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m

And if you have any further questions, you can always make an appointment with our Google experts, who will analyze your individual situation with you, e.g. B. switching to an annual plan, an early renewal before April 11, or another way to still secure the old prices. Just come to us!

Don’t know Google Workspace yet?

Then we’ll give you that Office solution from Google gladly before! We are an official Google Cloud partner and would be happy to show you what Google Workspace can do. Together we will find out whether it is a suitable solution for your application. Arrange one directly Appointment with one of our Google professionals!

