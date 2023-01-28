Spring Festival travel returns will be concentrated from January 26 to 31

Airline and train ticket bookings soared

Xiamen DailyNews (Reporter Xie Jiadi, Correspondent Wan Yu Zhang Lei) Yesterday was the last day of the Spring Festival holiday, and many people have already embarked on the return journey.

According to statistics, domestic air ticket bookings from January 26 to 31 increased by nearly 33% year-on-year, exceeding the same period in 2019; train ticket bookings increased by nearly 27% year-on-year, and high-speed rail tickets for popular routes were almost sold out. The reporter learned from the online travel platform that this year’s national Spring Festival travel returns will be concentrated from January 26 to 31 (the fifth day to the tenth day of the lunar new year), and January 27 (the sixth day of the first month) is the peak return trip.

From January 21st to 26th (New Year’s Eve-the fifth day of the first month), Xiamen Airport guaranteed 2,536 inbound and outbound flights and received and sent 176,300 passengers. About 67,000 passengers; From 21st to 26th, Xiamen Railway Station sent a total of 228,000 passengers, and 319,100 arriving passengers. On the 27th, the number of passengers sent and arrived at the station increased significantly. In order to ensure capacity, Xiamen Railway Station opened trains at the original 26 additional trains to Chongqing, Changsha, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Changting, Nanping, Sanming and other directions will be added.

According to the Ministry of Transport, data from the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for the Spring Festival travel work show that on January 26, the 20th day of the Spring Festival travel, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation sent a total of 43.564 million passengers, a month-on-month increase of 23.4%. An increase of 85.9% over the same period in 2022.

Industry insiders said that with the recovery of passenger travel confidence and the rush of returning to work and school, the overall Spring Festival travel passenger volume is expected to reach 80% of that before the epidemic. The orderly recovery of Spring Festival travel will be a good start in 2023.