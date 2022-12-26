Spring Festival travel train tickets are on sale and some popular routes are sold out; air ticket bookings have increased by 8 times; Spring Festival travel volume may be the highest in three years. Do you plan to return home or travel this Spring Festival?

Orange Persimmon Interactive reported that there are still 25 days before the Spring Festival. Aunt Chen, who was still “yang”, lay on the bed and called her relatives in her hometown. She heard that her hometown was also “yang” like Hangzhou. After she planned to “Yangkang”, she took her little granddaughter back to her hometown early for the New Year. Zhang Li, a citizen of Hangzhou, even opened the travel app and checked the listings of travel destinations during the Spring Festival holiday. Soon.”

With the release of epidemic prevention, the first wave of “Yangkang” people have returned to work, and even this weekend’s Beijing Universal Studios was full of tourists and there was a long queue. Data Display,

On the first day of train ticket sales for the Spring Festival travel season, trains on some popular routes were sold out. The bookings of tickets for the Spring Festival travel season increased by 8 times, and the number of flights increased by 40%.

On the one hand, since the epidemic has been going on for three years, many people have not returned to their hometowns for the New Year for many years. The simple demand for returning home is huge; on the other hand, the virus is highly contagious, and many tourists also hold a wait-and-see attitude towards returning home .

The Spring Festival is just around the corner, are you going to travel back to your hometown or celebrate the New Year in place?

Going home for the New Year is no longer an obstacle

Spring Festival travel volume may be the highest in three years

After the “New Ten Measures” measures were released, restrictions on travel in various places have been lifted one after another. This is the Spring Festival, a turning point in the past three years of the epidemic. Qunar platform did an interesting thing before: asked the customer service to call the prevention and control offices and CDCs of nearly 100 counties and cities across the country, and asked two questions: “Can I go back to my hometown?” “What if I get infected along the way?” do?” Statistics show that

From the release of the “New Ten Articles” to the first day of train ticket sales yesterday, the number of counties and cities that replied “No need to report, welcome home” doubled in 10 days。

The 2023 Spring Festival travel period is from January 7 to February 15, a total of 40 days.

At 10:00 yesterday morning, as soon as train tickets went on sale for the first day of Spring Festival travel, there were very few remaining tickets for the popular lines from Hangzhou to Wuhan, Nanchang and other places, and most of the trains were sold out. However, there are only a few remaining tickets for the more popular route from Hangzhou to Yunnan, Guizhou, Sichuan and Chongqing in previous years.

Spring Festival travel ticket bookings also skyrocketed. According to data from Ctrip, after the release of the “New Ten Articles” on December 7, the number of searches for air tickets on the platform jumped by 160%. Among them, the search volume for air tickets on the eve of the Spring Festival (the 25th day of the twelfth lunar month to New Year’s Eve) skyrocketed to the highest point in three years. On the Qunar platform, since December 7, the number of air ticket bookings during the Spring Festival travel period (January 7-21, 2023) has increased significantly, an increase of nearly 8.5 times compared to a week ago. Fliggy data show that,

Domestic air ticket bookings are mainly concentrated in Chengdu, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Sanya and other destinations.

While the number of air ticket searches is rising, the number of domestic passenger flights is also growing steadily, and the Chinese civil aviation market is gradually recovering. Relevant data show that since the beginning of December, the number of domestic flights has gradually recovered from an average of less than 3,000 per day, and once increased to the level of the same period last year.

In the second week after the launch of the “New Ten Measures”, that is, from December 12th to 18th, a total of 50,118 domestic passenger flights were carried out, a week-on-week increase of 40.3%.

“Spring Festival travel volume may be the highest in three years.” According to expert analysis, because a large number of colleges and universities have holidays earlier this year, until the end of the postgraduate entrance examination this weekend and the return of students to their hometowns, the demand for Spring Festival travel has been released in advance. Compared with previous years, the return of migrant workers will become the first small peak of the Spring Festival travel season, which is expected to appear around the small year (January 14 and 15). “The Spring Festival travel in 2023 will be the first travel peak after the epidemic. Although the supply has not yet fully recovered, and the demand side also needs an adaptation period, the industry has shown its vitality ready to go from the growth momentum of some cities. This time recovery, there will be no hindrance.”

Universal Studios Beijing is full of tourists on the weekend

Mainland Hong Kong will soon resume customs clearance

This year’s Spring Festival travel is not only an option of “returning home”, there are signs that the tourism industry is recovering rapidly.

This past weekend, across the Internet, we saw on social media

Universal Studios Beijing is already crowded with people, and there are long queues for amusement projects; Hainan has also welcomed the first batch of “Yangkang” northern tourists, and the cabin of Beijing’s flight to Sanya is full of tourists; Hong Kong has also sent news , will soon resume customs clearance with the mainland, and expects to implement it gradually and orderly by mid-January next year.

Among the popular destinations booked on travel platforms, in addition to Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Henan, Hunan, Hubei and other places where people have migrated out, many tourists also go to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other cities, and many of them go to big cities for Chinese New Year reunions. In addition, many people choose to celebrate the New Year in other places. Sanya, Haikou, Kunming, and Xiamen are popular destinations. Under the influence of policies such as “Chinese New Year in situ” for two consecutive years, the long-suppressed demand for Spring Festival travel may be effectively released in 2023. According to data analysis,

In 2023, the demand for aviation during the Spring Festival travel is expected to recover to about 80% before the epidemic。

Not long ago, Mr. Zhang, a tourism practitioner in Hangzhou, participated online in the “Canadian Tourism Expert” course offered by the Canadian Tourism Bureau for Chinese tourism practitioners. “As a tourist, I have been waiting for the recovery of the tourism industry for three years. When inter-provincial travel gradually resumes, although outbound travel has not yet restarted, with the frequent introduction of favorable policies, consumers and tourism companies are full of expectations.”

If you choose to return home or travel this Spring Festival, here are still a few suggestions for you: first, encourage self-driving, and passengers who need to take public transportation should pay attention to self-protection; second, if you feel unwell, it is recommended to wait for your health Start after recovering; third, after returning home or traveling, you must still ensure adequate sleep, eat healthy food, relax your mind, improve your immunity, do a good job of health testing, wear masks in a standardized manner, and reduce the number of people with middle-aged and elderly people, especially those with underlying diseases. Contact with patients, and confirm the location of the clinic in advance in case of emergency.