The Spring of Endeavor｜Determining strategies, clarifying ideas, and discussing methods Xi Jinping plans the grand chess game of rural revitalization like this

The No. 1 Central Document of 2023, which was issued a few days ago, anchors the goal of building a strong agricultural country and makes specific arrangements for the key tasks of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization in 2023. The implementation of the rural revitalization strategy is a major decision-making arrangement made by the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China . General Secretary Xi Jinping has made in-depth explanations on this strategic theme on different occasions. These profound expositions are an important part of Xi Jinping’s economic thought. Revitalize the big chess game to guide the direction.

