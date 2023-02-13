The spring recruitment market is full of enthusiasm, and a total of more than 20,000 various job fairs have been held. Spring Breeze Action has released more than 13 million jobs

At present, the Spring Breeze Action is being carried out in various places. The recruitment situation is good. More than 20,000 job fairs have been held, and more than 13 million jobs have been released; there are many forms of recruitment, such as live broadcast recruitment, video promotion, household mobilization, village post delivery, employment night market, skill guidance… pull Closer to the workers, improving the efficiency of matching supply and demand; recruiting sincerity, salary increases, benefits, and subsidies… Various security policies continue to be optimized to attract and retain talents.

How hard is it to recruit workers in the Spring Festival?

Recruitment is on the train. “The train hasn’t arrived yet, but the job has already been found.” On February 6, on the K210 train, passenger Sun Guangwei received a job opportunity from Zhejiang Wanma Co., Ltd.

The talent night market makes its debut. Pizhou City, Jiangsu Province combines the night economy with job hunting and recruitment, allowing recruiters to display their positions like “stalls”, and job seekers to look for jobs like “going to a night market”.

Spring returns to the earth, full of vitality. Right now, the 2023 Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month activities are being carried out in various places. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, more than 20,000 recruitment activities of various types have been held across the country, and more than 13 million jobs have been released.

Recruitment is booming, job hunting is booming——

The recruitment market is very hot

“It’s too hot, far exceeding expectations.” On February 3, Beijing’s Changping District held the first job fair after the festival. Qi Junguo, director of the Changping District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said that as soon as the information was sent out, companies clicked to apply, and the recruitment booth “seconds” Light”.

Zhang Yuchen, the recruiting director of Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd., said he was lucky after successfully grabbing a booth: “This year, the company needs to expand its business and urgently needs various talents such as chassis engineers, fuel cell engineers, and electronic and electrical engineers. The total demand reaches 70 people.”

“I didn’t expect the demand to be so strong.” As a senior employment employee who has worked for 16 years, Li Minmin, the director of the Labor Insurance Office of Xinglong Street, Nanjing, Jiangsu, said that more than 50 companies came to the first job fair after the year and provided 250 jobs. Multiple positions, “totally beyond imagination”.

Right now, Li Min is busy customizing a special job fair for Jinsheng International Furnishing City within his jurisdiction. There are 46 shops in the home furnishing city, releasing the demand for more than 200 positions, plus the talent demand of Jinsheng Group itself. “It’s another job fair full of sincerity,” Li Min said.

Some enterprises are based in the local area to recruit troops; some large employers recruit people across mountains and seas and across provinces.

“The orders are booming, and the demand for labor is huge.” said Qin Chunrong, the recruitment manager of Midea Group. Midea signed up to participate in several inter-provincial recruitment groups organized by Guangdong Zhongshan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. “The job fair in Liupanshui, Guizhou alone brought more than 300 person-times of employment need.”

The demand for general workers is large, and the demand for technicians is even greater. According to Qin Chunrong, next, Midea will follow the Human Resources and Social Security Department to organize school recruitment activities for vocational and technical colleges in Guangxi, Hunan and other places to recruit reserve cadres for enterprises and build a school-enterprise cooperation platform.

Companies are busy recruiting people, and job seekers are enthusiastic.

At the site of the first job fair in Changping District, Beijing, less than half an hour after the opening, the venue was already crowded with people, and there were long queues in front of each booth.

As soon as he returned to Beijing from Heze, Shandong, Zhang Fuguang came to the job fair with his luggage. He has worked as a chef in Beijing for 28 years. He quit his job a few years ago and returned home. Now he is planning to find a new job. “The on-site job fair is still lively, and he can transfer to dozens or even hundreds of positions at a time.” On the same day, at the job fair site, 956 people reached employment intentions.

Recruitment is booming, job hunting is booming, and the recruitment market is warm. According to Zhaopin’s big data, in the first week after the festival, 71.9% of enterprises’ confidence improved significantly, the number of job seekers increased by 19.1% year-on-year, and the labor market continued to pick up.

Recruitment is hot and employment is guaranteed. The latest survey released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that in January, the proportion of large, medium and small enterprises reporting insufficient labor supply was less than 11%, a significant drop from the previous month, and the situation of labor shortages restricting production has eased.

Open a night market and broadcast live——

More forms of recruitment

The key to job hunting and recruitment is to improve the efficiency of matching supply and demand and send suitable jobs to suitable workers.

Online live broadcast recruitment, video promotion, help resolve general workers’ “difficulty in recruiting workers”.

10 live broadcasts have been launched on Kuaipin Channel, and more than 7,000 resumes have been received in total. Liu Ningxin, head of vivo’s blue-collar recruitment, is very satisfied with the results of the live broadcast recruitment. “This year, we expect to roll over ten thousand workers across the country. Recruitment will be an important channel.”

Liu Ningxin introduced that live recruitment allows companies to more easily reach workers across the country and eliminate information barriers. At the same time, the face-to-face method of video not only shortens the distance between enterprises and workers, but also helps to introduce the specific situation of enterprises and factories.

The “Research Report on the Employment of Blue-collar Groups in China” released by the China New Employment Form Research Center shows that “recommendation by acquaintances” and “short video/live broadcast platforms” are currently the most important ways for blue-collar job seekers. Among them, the proportion of blue-collar workers applying for jobs through “short video/live broadcast platforms” has increased by 12.4% compared with one or two years ago.

Small teams mobilized at households, through trains entered villages to send posts, and the employment of migrant workers was more detailed.

In Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province, 500 cadres were selected to form 24 labor force transfer and employment teams. They went to villages and communities to conduct household surveys, understand skill levels, and meet the needs of enterprises, making it easier for people to go out to work. This year, Nujiang Prefecture plans to transfer and employ more than 200,000 people, of which 45,000 will work outside the province, so that people out of poverty can have a secure life.

In Yingtan City, Jiangxi Province, the “Map of Migrant Workers” was launched, changing “people looking for jobs” to “jobs looking for people”. By figuring out the needs of enterprises, and comparing the distribution of corresponding types of work prompted by the “migrant worker map”, “point-to-point” sends workers to enterprises. Up to now, 834 migrant workers who have returned to their hometowns have been helped to find jobs smoothly.

In Chizhou City, Anhui Province, the “through train” of employment services entered the park, organizing people who have reached employment intentions to visit the park’s enterprises, and helping job seekers with “point-to-point, one-stop” services such as interviews, physical examinations, and job placement.

Develop an employment night market, provide skills training, and improve the quality of recruitment services.

Use the “fireworks” of the night market to “gather popularity” for employment services. Since the Spring Festival, many “recruitment night markets” and “talent night markets” have appeared.

On February 4th, Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, the first “employment night market” in the new year, attracted 270,000 people to “watch”; on February 5th, in Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, 17 “recruitment night markets” opened at the same time…

The night market is down-to-earth. The time is flexible, and workers can use their evening rest time to choose their favorite jobs; the mode is novel and the atmosphere is relaxed, which can relieve the tension of job hunting. “It’s a good experience to find a job in a night market full of fireworks,” said Chen Jing, a resident of Bailongqiao Town, Jinhua City.

Not only that, many job fairs no longer simply release information, but also superimpose various services such as employment guidance and skills training.

In the eyes of Zhou Hua, director of the Employment Service Bureau of Golmud City in Qinghai, skills training is an important starting point to help improve the capabilities of workers and find new paths. At every job fair, she will arrange relevant booths and promote training programs at the same time.

Right now, the first offline training course for 50 forklift drivers in the first year of the year has been fully recruited. Next, there are maintenance electricians, boiler workers, nail art, decoration, health management and other types of training.

Online and offline are synchronized, working together in cities and villages, day and night shifts continue, recruitment methods are more diverse, and efforts are made to improve the efficiency of supply-demand matching and help stabilize the employment market.

More jobs, higher salaries——

Emerging industries are strong

Provide living allowances of 10,000 yuan, free accommodation for job hunting, talent reserve subsidies, and guaranteed loans for starting a business… At the spring job fair for college graduates in Fuzhou, Fujian, Fuzhou showed full sincerity in order to attract talents to Rongrong.

“Continuous line” visits enterprises and expands posts, and builds a communication and docking platform. A few days ago, the Xindu District of Chengdu, Sichuan seized the “window period” of the winter vacation of colleges and universities, and organized representatives of the 2023 college graduates to visit the company for on-site study and “immersive” experience of the company’s employment environment and work content.

This year, college graduates will reach a record high of 11.58 million, and college graduates are the top priority for employment. At present, the spring recruitment work in various regions has started one after another.

According to Li Qiang, Executive Vice President of Zhaopin.com, big data shows that among graduates seeking jobs this year, 24%, 63%, and 13% have master’s, bachelor’s, and junior college degrees, respectively. Compared with the same period last year, the proportion of master’s degree increased by 4 percentage points, the proportion of junior college decreased by 4 percentage points, and the overall education level increased.

Secondly, in terms of majors, among the undergraduates, the proportion of management and engineering is the highest, respectively 39% and 30%. Compared with the same period last year, management has decreased by 2 percentage points, and engineering has increased by 4 percentage points, which is in line with the current market demand. closer.

“We expect that with the recovery of the job market, the employment situation of college graduates is expected to improve.” Li Qiang said.

Observing the recruitment market, the rapid development of emerging industries represented by new energy and integrated circuits has driven the demand for related jobs and has become an important field for recruiting college graduates.

Taking Beiqi Foton as an example, Zhang Yuchen introduced that among the more than 70 engineers recruited by the company, one-third are for this year’s graduates, some are for previous students who have worked for one or two years, and the rest tend to be those with more than 10 years of work experience. talent.

According to the big data of Zhaopin.com, the number of new energy, electrical, and electric power industry recruitment positions increased by 21.6% year-on-year, ranking second among all industries; the average recruitment salary of electronic technology, semiconductor, and integrated circuit industries reached 14,042 yuan/month, ranking first.

According to the person in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security will also promote public employment services on campus, implement a plan to recruit millions of job trainees, and implement a youth-specific skills training plan to help college graduates find jobs.

The spring is infinitely good, and it is the right time to forge ahead.

In the new year, Li Min is more confident in providing employment services for 95,000 residents in 12 communities. “With more jobs, we will be able to match suitable jobs for the unemployed who are willing to work.”

In the new year, Zhou Hua is full of ambition to do a good job in ensuring the employment of key enterprises. “The special work class we have established will fully help enterprises stabilize their jobs and expand their jobs, so as to form a virtuous circle of enriching people and revitalizing enterprises.”

At present, the whole country is working together to consolidate and expand the recovery momentum of economic operation. Whether it is an enterprise or a worker, as long as they seize the opportunity and take active actions, they will be able to continue to add to the Chinese economy. (Reporter Li Xinping)

