With the anticipation of thousands of audiences, Spring River Troupe will launch “Call Me Lin Caixiang!” at the Taichung Opera House on 4/29! “(The prequel to “Why is my mother-in-law so cute”) premiered.

“Call Me Lin Caixiang! “is the prequel of the public television drama “Why is my mother-in-law so cute”. The story describes the girlhood of her mother-in-law Lin Caixiang, and starts from her family. What kind of ups and downs did she experience before becoming a mother-in-law?

Go back in time with a spaceship Back to 1970, full of wonderful dreams

The space-time background design of the story is set in Taiwan in the 1970s, taking the audience back to the era when all the freedom, fantasy, and beautiful ideals and beautiful pursuits took place. The atmosphere of the era at that time was like a runaway horse that was about to return to the wild. Ma, before gradually stepping out of the prison, was a little hesitant and anxious, but at the same time was looking forward to some changes.

Against such a background, while Lin Caixiang was bound by traditional values, she was bound to face many difficult choices because of her rebellious and freedom-loving heart, and was forced to sacrifice herself when making these choices. things.

Of course, the core of the story is not just Lin Caixiang herself. At that time, almost all women had to face these problems. Why did they choose a family? What does family mean to me? In the face of these difficulties, the brave women who made choices, in fact, each of them will be the protagonist in the play-Lin Caixiang.

“Call Me Lin Caixiang! 》Breakthrough the constraints of the mainstream framework

Interpreting history from a female perspective

Lang Zuyun, head of the Chunhe Troupe, said that one of the original intentions of the troupe was to create a stage for creations and performances centered on women. Create to enrich and diversify the value identity of this society, and hope that everyone can find their own voice in the play.

And “Call Me Lin Caixiang!” ” is also based on this. A theme script that analyzes traditional Taiwanese families and society from a female perspective. In it, in addition to seeing people’s stereotyped impressions of female roles at the time, you can also glimpse the appearance of Taiwan at that time. In it, how aggressive is the mother-in-law, how does the mother take care of a large number of children alone, and how does a woman face the whole society?

Luxurious cast gathered together An unprecedented fantasy lineup

“Call Me Lin Caixiang! “The lineup of writers and directors this time is quite luxurious. Lang Zuyun, the director of the Spring River Theater Troupe, is the director. He collaborated with Ke Zhiyuan, who won the Golden Horse Excellent Screenplay Award, to keep the warm comedy style of the original “Why is My Mother-in-law So Cute”, and the stage version of ” Call me Lin Caixiang! Why is my mother-in-law so cute? The plot of the prequel is more compact and gripping, and makes people smile from time to time, making the audience vaguely see their own mother after a series of involuntary crying and laughing, showing the tenacity of the traditional Taiwanese mother image. , Perseverance, respectable and lovely.

There are more bright spots in the cast. The rookie in the entertainment industry is invited—Zhong Yao. This is her first stage performance. Veteran actor Lu Manyin came to play the role, and the role of Grandma Caixiang was Gao Yushan, an opera actor who has been recognized by the Golden Bell Award. Some other important roles include Guo Yaoren, Chen Handian, Wu Dingqian, Yang Xiaoli, Wu Yipei, Xu Chungeng, and other outstanding theater and film actors.

Spring River Troupe’s performance “Call Me Lin Caixiang!” “After the premiere in Taichung on 4/29, there will be performances in Taoyuan on 5/6, Kaohsiung on 5/20, Tainan on 6/10, Yunlin on 7/29, Taipei on 8/18-20, and Hsinchu on 9/16 , I also hope that all the audience who come to enjoy the performance can find the place where they resonate with Caixiang, and when they face difficulties in the future, they can find the strongest Lin Caixiang in their hearts.

If you want to know more performance information, please follow the Facebook page of Chunhe Troupe. To buy tickets, please contact: OPENTIX Liangtingyuan Cultural Life Official Website.

Performance information:

Taichung National Opera House 4/29 (Sat) 14:30, 19:30

Taoyuan Performance Center 5/6 (Sat) 14:30, 19:30

Kaohsiung Weiwu Camp 5/20 (Sat) 14:30, 19:30

Tainan Cultural Center 6/10 (Sat) 14:30, 19:30

Yunlin Performance Hall 7/29 (Sat) 14:30

Taipei City Stage 8/18 (Fri) 19:30, 8/19 (Sat) 14:30, 19:30, 8/20 (Sun) 14:30

Hsinchu County Government Cultural Bureau Auditorium 9/16 (Sat) 14:30