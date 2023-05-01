Spring work is in full swing in Läänemaa

Although there is still time until the “Let’s do it” labor day next Saturday, the spring labor in Lääne County is in full swing.

In the village of Soolu in Lääne-Nigula municipality, the hardworking people gathered to clean the site of Ristemäe talu, the childhood home of poet and translator Ly Seppel, already two weeks ago – on April 16th the adults came, on April 14th the children of the 7th grade of the Oru school. “Under the personal leadership of director Kampmann,” said Viivika Orula, the work leader. According to Orula, the children worked so quickly that the playground was finished in a couple of hours. “It was great,” said Orula.

