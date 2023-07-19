Home » Springsteen concert: That’s how big ticket fraud went
by admin
As reported, more than 400 fans had bought tickets for Bruce Springsteen on the Internet, some of which were overpriced, and were in for a nasty surprise. The anger is great, the damage is in the tens of thousands of euros. We debunk a scammer’s scam and show what the perfectly fake tickets look like on behalf of the uninvolved provider Ticketmaster.

