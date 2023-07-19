Springsteen concert: That’s how big ticket fraud went

9
As reported, more than 400 fans had bought tickets for Bruce Springsteen on the Internet, some of which were overpriced, and were in for a nasty surprise. The anger is great, the damage is in the tens of thousands of euros. We debunk a scammer’s scam and show what the perfectly fake tickets look like on behalf of the uninvolved provider Ticketmaster.
