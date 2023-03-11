The Russian Sputnik V vaccine generates additional protection against covid-19, according to a study by an international team of scientists published this March 7 by the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Experts from Austria, Sweden and Russia analyzed the blood plasma of 12 people with coronavirus and another ten healthy ones before and after double vaccination with Sputnik V. The purpose was to investigate the human body’s immune response to the drug and its neutralizing capacity.

As a result, the experts determined that the vaccine induces “significant increases” in immunoglobulins G (IgG) specific for the receptor-binding domain (RBD), a signal peptide of the cell membrane of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allows the binding to the host receptor. The antibodies attack the RBD, meaning they block the coronavirus‘s binding site to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, preventing its entry into the cells it infects and the start of viral infection.

During their research, the authors also analyzed the ability of the antibodies to bind to different structural elements of the virus’s S protein that makes up its cell membrane. As a result, they found that, in addition to attacking the RBD fragment —the main target for virus neutralization—, Sputnik V brings with it an increase in antibody levels against another recently discovered fragment of the S protein, called “peptide 12”. located near the RBD, and which participates in the penetration of covid-19 into cells.

In this way, it was verified that the antiviral adaptive immune response caused by vaccination with Sputnik V is not only subject to the important RBD segment, but also participates in the neutralization of the virus outside of it. That is, it offers an additional defense mechanism for the action of antibodies, specifically acting on peptide 12.

The discovered peptide has also led scientists to think that it could later be the main target to create universal neutralizing antibodies against different variants of SARS-CoV-2, since its molecular structure does not seem to vary between strains of the disease, even in the omicron variant. The level of antibodies against this peptide was significantly correlated with the neutralization of the omicron variant, highlights the study.

The high safety and efficacy of Sputnik V has been confirmed by the results of more than 50 clinical studies and the application data of Sputnik V in the framework of national vaccination programs in various regions of the world. It has been approved in 71 countries, with a total population of more than 4 billion people, and has been developed on the basis of safe and proven human adenovirus vector technology for more than 30 years, underlines the Russian Fund for Direct Investment (RFPI, for its acronym in Russian). with RT

