Johannes Jahns has to laugh when he talks about his turbulent start at SV Werder Bremen. The new squad planner officially started last week, initially together with the head of sports Frank BaumannTrainer Ole Werner and the head of professional football Clemens Fritz at a two-day workshop in Hamburg. “Wednesday was my first day in the office – and Naby Keita was there,” says the 41-year-old with a grin in a video interview on the club’s website. The rest is history. Werder convinced the former Liverpool player, in the future the Guinean international will play for Bremen. And since then, Jahns, who knows Keita from their days together in Salzburg and was instrumental in arranging the deal, has been enthusiastically applauded by many fans. Without making a big impression at Werder.

Werder Bremen: Transfer as teamwork

That is likely to change in the future. Because now Johannes Jahns is here. In his homeland. Where he was born and spent the first 20 years of his life. “I grew up with the club, it was omnipresent in our family,” says the man who once stood in the East Stand as a fan and cheered on the green-whites. Now he wants and should help on a completely different level to ensure that the club is successful. As with the transfer of Naby Keita. He is good at handling public praise.

“It’s my job now. If I didn’t have a certain share in a transfer, then something would go wrong,” says Jahns calmly and with a smile. “But fundamentally you have to say: A transfer should always be teamwork. There may be people going it alone in the industry, but I’ve never worked like that and I never want to handle it that way.” That’s why Jahns almost gets enthusiastic when he talks about the origin of the latest Bremen coup: “Clemens, Frank and also the head coach were incredibly strong in the talks. I was very positively impressed by the strength that the entire club can develop.”

In any case, the Keita commitment has fueled the imagination around the Osterdeich that Werder can still pull off more surprises. Possibly this summer. “I think it’s cool if we can trigger a bit of enthusiasm with the transfer,” says Jahns, but emphasizes just as clearly: “At the same time, you have to leave the church in the village. Naby has gone through difficult times, which is one reason why we now had the chance to grab it.” And the father of the family asks and answers in one breath: “Does that now have an effect on further transfers? It would be cool if that’s the case.”

There is still a lot of work to be done in the coming days and weeks. But that’s completely normal in this business. At least it will be a little calmer when the final squad for this season is set. At the latest after August 31, when all changes must be completed. “It will be important to me that by September 1 we feel that we have done everything within our means and that we have nothing to blame. That we have a team in which we have confidence that they will play a good Bundesliga season and in which we have the imagination that something can develop,” emphasizes Johannes Jahns, who despite the hectic adjustment phase, has a really good feeling with his new job. Which is also largely due to Frank Baumann and Clemens Fritz. “We do everything in the interests of the club and want to move it forward,” says the 41-year-old. “It’s a good basis for further cooperation.” No matter how turbulent it may be at times.

