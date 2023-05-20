Home » Squad: Real Madrid vs Valencia without Hazard and Mariano
Squad: Real Madrid vs Valencia without Hazard and Mariano

Squad: Real Madrid vs Valencia without Hazard and Mariano

KaderReal Madrid’s squad against Valencia CF is set – and only two substitutes are left in Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti appears keen to show Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz what he thinks of them.

Hazard no longer plays a role in Ancelotti’s plans (long since) – Foto: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Ancelotti’s finger?

Having more or less digested the Champions League exit, the Blancos have to play four more times in LaLiga. Real Madrid are traveling to Valencia for a guest appearance (Sunday, 6:30 p.m., in the REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN), and that without two players, two absolute substitutes.

All players were still available against ManCity (0:4), but for the game in the Mestalla – the word may would probably not be appropriate here – Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz expose. Because they were still there in the final training session.

If so, then only a little rotation

Means: Carlo Ancelotti throws on 35th matchday not really on the rotary machine – the fact that the two offensive players are not in the squad is more of a pointer to them. But probably without consequences: Mariano will leave anyway thanks to the expiring contract, Hazard wants to use his last year of contract in Madrid (apparently at any price).

Other rotations? On the press conference the Italian already explained: “The best possible team will play. (…) After that I have to think more about the rotation for the game on Wednesday.” And yet, stars like Thibaut Courtois or Eduardo Camavinga, at least recently, could take a seat on the bench.

Real Madrid: Squad against Valencia at a glance

Tor: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez

Defense: Daniel Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy

Midfield: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouamen, daniel ceballos

Attack: Karim Benzema Marco Asensio, Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo Goes

Not there: Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz

Real Madrid’s squad against Valencia CF is set – and only two substitutes are left in Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti appears keen to show Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz what he thinks of them.

