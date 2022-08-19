On the evening of August 17, Guangling District held an arrangement meeting for epidemic prevention and control. District Mayor Lang Jun presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to always tighten the chord of thought, compress the responsibilities of all parties, strictly and strictly implement various measures for normalized epidemic prevention and control, and make overall plans for epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. item work. District leaders Yu Zhirong, Wang Feifei, Fu Ying, Yang Yong, Wan Xiaoxiao, Zhong Ziwu and Liang Bo attended the meeting.

After listening carefully to the reports on the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in the whole region, Lang Jun requested that the personnel investigation should be detailed and detailed. It is necessary to further increase the investigation of personnel returning to Yangyang, and implement corresponding health management measures according to different categories; strictly implement the system of cadres taking the lead on duty, and always keep the epidemic prevention and control command system in an active state to ensure the epidemic prevention and control situation in the whole district. Stablize. Prevention and control measures should be strict and strict. It is necessary to strictly implement the “three inspections and three reports” system in public places, dynamically update the record book of key personnel, and ensure that key personnel such as truck drivers and beauty salons have regular nucleic acid tests to “do all the inspections that should be inspected.” Ability improvement must be real and real. It is necessary to speed up the construction of makeshift hospitals by benchmarking against the table, further standardize the normal operation and management of nucleic acid huts and health stations, and continuously improve emergency response capabilities to ensure the safety and health of the people. Vaccinations should be planted as much as possible. We must pay close attention to the vaccination of people over the age of 60 against the new coronavirus, promote the efficient and orderly implementation of vaccination, accelerate the construction of herd immunity barriers, and create a safe and stable environment for economic and social development.

Lang Jun emphasized that it is necessary to always maintain a high degree of vigilance, press down and compact the responsibilities of all parties, adhere to problem-oriented and result-oriented, identify problems and rectify them in a timely manner, continue to plug loopholes, make up for shortcomings, and strong and weak points, to ensure that key personnel “should be exhausted”. “Exhaust”, nucleic acid testing “should be inspected”, vaccination “everything should be planted”, and resolutely build a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.