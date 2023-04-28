Sri Lanka also won the second Test against Ireland

Sri Lanka scored a mountain of runs in the second Test match against Ireland. The Sri Lankan batsmen scored 704 runs with the help of two double centuries and two centuries. Ireland lost by an innings and 10 runs. In the second Test match played in Galle, Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first and the Irish batsmen were bowled out for 492 runs in the first innings. Curtis Kaempfer scored 111 and Paul Stirling scored 103 runs. Captain Andy Balbrine scored 95 and wicketkeeper-batsman Lorcan Tucker stood out with 80 runs. In response, the Sri Lankan team scored 704 runs for the loss of 3 wickets to set up the twenty-fifth highest total in Test cricket. Kasal Mendes 245, Nishan Madhushanka 205 and captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored 115 runs. Angelo Mathews remained not out with 100 runs. For Ireland, Graham Hume, Andy McBrien and Curtis Kaempfer took one wicket each. Ireland’s team could not settle down in the second innings and the entire team was bundled out for 202 runs. Harry Tector scored 85 and captain Andy Balbrine scored 46 runs. Ramesh Mendis took 5 wickets for Sri Lanka. Asitha Fernando dismissed 3 while Pratabh Jayasuriya dismissed 2 players. Thus, Sri Lanka won the second test by an innings and 10 runs. Pratabh Jayasuriya was declared the player of the match for taking 7 wickets. It should be noted that in the first match of the two-Test series between Sri Lanka and Ireland, Sri Lanka has won by an innings and 280 runs. Sri Lanka also holds the record for the highest total in Test cricket, which it made against India in Colombo with 952 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.