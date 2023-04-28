Home » Sri Lanka also won the second Test against Ireland
News

Sri Lanka also won the second Test against Ireland

by admin
Sri Lanka also won the second Test against Ireland

Sri Lanka scored a mountain of runs in the second Test match against Ireland. The Sri Lankan batsmen scored 704 runs with the help of two double centuries and two centuries. Ireland lost by an innings and 10 runs. In the second Test match played in Galle, Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first and the Irish batsmen were bowled out for 492 runs in the first innings. Curtis Kaempfer scored 111 and Paul Stirling scored 103 runs. Captain Andy Balbrine scored 95 and wicketkeeper-batsman Lorcan Tucker stood out with 80 runs. In response, the Sri Lankan team scored 704 runs for the loss of 3 wickets to set up the twenty-fifth highest total in Test cricket. Kasal Mendes 245, Nishan Madhushanka 205 and captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored 115 runs. Angelo Mathews remained not out with 100 runs. For Ireland, Graham Hume, Andy McBrien and Curtis Kaempfer took one wicket each. Ireland’s team could not settle down in the second innings and the entire team was bundled out for 202 runs. Harry Tector scored 85 and captain Andy Balbrine scored 46 runs. Ramesh Mendis took 5 wickets for Sri Lanka. Asitha Fernando dismissed 3 while Pratabh Jayasuriya dismissed 2 players. Thus, Sri Lanka won the second test by an innings and 10 runs. Pratabh Jayasuriya was declared the player of the match for taking 7 wickets. It should be noted that in the first match of the two-Test series between Sri Lanka and Ireland, Sri Lanka has won by an innings and 280 runs. Sri Lanka also holds the record for the highest total in Test cricket, which it made against India in Colombo with 952 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

You may also like

Litoral de San Juan: Council for Peace and...

After dismissal: solidarity demo for Bonn professor in...

Islam is a religion of peace and harmony

More than 4 billion are invested in roads...

Flooded basements, landslides and flooded streets in the...

The words of Natalia Reyes at the Colombian...

USA wants to outsource initial registration of asylum...

More than 600 people attended in Acosta by...

young people faced each other with machetes

After mass brawl in Madrid: sanctions and remorse

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy