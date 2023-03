Status: 03/11/2023 6:30 p.m

The volleyball team from SSC Palmberg Schwerin celebrated a 3-0 (25:10, 25:16, 25:20) win at Dresdner SC on Saturday. With three games left in the main round, the North Germans can no longer be pushed out of third place. In addition, the cup winner managed to get revenge for the 1:3 defeat in the first half of the season. results and table